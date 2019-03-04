Register
19:00 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fighters from the SDF. (File)

    Daesh's Last Stand: 'We Won't Give Them an Inch of Territory' - SDF Fighter

    © AP Photo / Syrian Democratic Forces
    News
    Get short URL
    110

    The assault on the last of Daesh’s territory is entering its final days, and reports say that the terrorists are fighting tooth and nail for survival. Yet, outflanked on all fronts, it appears to be a matter of time before the blow of territorial defeat is dealt.

    Nearly five years after the Daesh terrorist group's leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, proclaimed the formation of a so-called ‘caliphate' straddling the Iraqi-Syrian border, the group's territorial control has now been reduced to one measly square mile on the East bank of the Euphrates river, in the village of Baghuz.

    Sputnik spoke to one man, Amraz Goran, a Kurdish fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who's battling on the ground to repel the last of the group's most battle hardened fighters from the village.

    "It is a difficult fight, that is for sure. There are not many of them left, but they know that their end is near. They are fighting for their lives," Mr Goran said over a crackling telephone line from a makeshift SDF camp on the outskirts of Baghuz.

    READ MORE: Daesh Fighters 'Angry' at al-Baghdadi Allegedly Hiding in Iraqi Desert – Report

    "We have had to slow down the operation a little, because we have found out that they [Daesh] are still using innocent civilians as human shields and trying to send their fighters to the refugee camps disguised as civilians," he added.

    ​Within their shrunken fiefdom, the terrorists — which once controlled territory the size of Britain — now hold sway over only a few streets and abandoned buildings. Boxed in from the east and west by the rapidly advancing SDF, bombarded from the air by US-led coalition jets and surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army and its Russian allies on other fronts, the terrorists have nowhere left to run.

    "Surprisingly they have not sent any suicide bomber trucks yet, but we believe they will start this in the final hours when they get so desperate. Over the last few days they have used some of their better weapons, they have launched surface-to-surface missiles at us, they have also used drones. Many of our men have been killed, and hundreds are wounded. We also know that they have set many traps for us in Baghuz, like roadside bombs," Goran explained.

    Over the past week alone, reports say that as many as 13,000 people have streamed from Baghuz in an effort to escape the war of attrition, which is now under full swing. Mr Goran says that during the day Daesh fights its hardest, making use of the advanced weaponry it seized from abandoned weapon's depots. The cover of night provides the SDF with the best chance to advance, as Daesh lack the necessary technology, such as night-vision goggles, to see incoming enemy advances in the dark.

    Yet, it is not Daesh's bullets or bombs, but the constant stream of civilians coming from Baghuz that have caused the SDF the biggest difficulties in this fight.

    "Unfortunately, we have to be very very careful to check every person coming from Baghuz, including the woman and children above the age of 16. Of course, all adult men must be inspected to make sure they are not members of Daesh. If we find any Daesh, we will send them for interrogation. This is a very slow process and takes a lot of our time that could be spent fighting," says Goran.

    READ MORE: US Coalition Pounds Syria's Baghuz With Phosphorus, Civilians Killed — Reports

    Ultimately, the concern is that any Daesh fighters, especially men, who manage to slip through the SDF's net may simply be able to regroup in the refugee camps run for Baghuz's displaced and plan new attacks.

    "If we let any Daesh through into the refugee camps, this is dangerous. It is possible that they could just make new plans in the camps and eventually overtake them. We can't give them an inch of territory," Goran says as the sound of machine-gun fire echoes in the background. 

    Daesh Defeated?

    Yet, like many observers of the Syrian war, and of Daesh in particular, Goran's concerns are not necessarily confined to the immediate battlefront, but to the aftermath of Daesh's territorial collapse.

    "Our brothers in Iraq have been raiding places in Irbil and Baghdad, based on shared intelligence, and found lots of information relating to Daesh plans. They prepared for losing the caliphate, and plan to simply change tactics to guerrilla warfare. Even when we take Baghuz, this will not be the end, but the beginning of something new," Goran warned.

    It is not entirely clear what a reincarnation of Death may look like without the caliphate, but a slow and steady trickle of recent reports say that in the security vacuum of ungoverned spaces in Iraq and Syria, the terrorists are slowly reasserting themselves. 

    "The problem is that we drive Daesh out but we don't rebuild people's homes or give them their dignity, so many will turn to Daesh or Al-Qaeda out of frustration, this is an old pattern we have seen many times in our history," Goran outlined.

    "People think that if you lose territory then you are defeated, actually reality is more complicated than this."

    Tags:
    Terrorism, DAESH, Syria, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, al-Qaeda, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Baghuz, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse