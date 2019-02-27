Register
03:14 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A North Korean flag behind the barbed wire of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZS) in the Joint Security Area near Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea

    US Bill Calls for Formal End to Korean War

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    News
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Nearly two dozen Democratic members of the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution Tuesday calling for a formal end to the Korean War, which has been technically ongoing since 1950. However, the measure also allows for the continued stationing of US Forces Korea in South Korea.

    "Historic engagement between South and North Korea has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity to formally end this war," House Armed Services Committee member Ro Khanna (D-CA), said in a statement. "President Trump must not squander this rare chance for peace. He should work hand in hand with our ally, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, to bring the war to a close and advance toward the denuclearization of the peninsula."

    Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, North Korea, built to house scientific institutions of the Kim Chaek University of Technology and their employees
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Uwe Brodrecht / 0488 - Nordkorea 2015 - Pjöngjang
    ‘Sanctions Are a Weapon’: North Korea’s Dual-Use Tech Studies Scrutinized by US

    Other representatives endorsing the bill include Andy Kim (D-NJ), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Deb Haaland (D-NM), and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).

    The move comes only hours before US President Donald Trump is slated to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, for a second round of negotiations regarding denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Progress after the first meeting, on June 12 of last year, stalled as the US refused to remove economic sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea's formal name) before what US Secretary of State Mike Pence called "verified denuclearization," and Pyongyang refused to make further moves toward destroying its capacity to build nuclear weapons until it saw some reciprocation from Washington.

    While the shooting war between the US and South Korea on one side, and DPRK and China on the other, ended in 1953, no formal peace treaty has ever been signed, meaning the countries remain at war. Pyongyang and Seoul reached a historic end-of-war declaration last September amid unprecedented warming of relations between the two countries, and Trump mused at that time that a similar move by the US might follow. Roughly 28,000 US troops, in the form of US Forces Korea, remain stationed in South Korea as a bulwark against subsequent conflict, although the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas also provides that.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    North Korea Wants to ‘Cement' Progress With US at Trump-Kim Summit

    "The resolution clarifies that ending the war does not necessitate a withdrawal of US troops from Korea or an acceptance of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear power," Khanna said. "The resolution calls on the Administration to continue the repatriation of servicemember remains, and expand cooperation to achieve reunions of divided Korean and Korean-American families and facilitate people-to-people exchanges and humanitarian cooperation."

    The US lost 54,000 soldiers in the war, which it entered to stop the socialist DPRK from conquering the capitalist and Western-aligned South. However, the brutal campaigns back and forth across the country, including the indiscriminate bombing war waged by the US against the North, along with political massacres on both sides, saw over 2.5 million Koreans killed, according to South Korean Ministry of National Defense data.

    Following the lawmaker's announcement, Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action and Coordinator of the Korea Peace Network, released a statement, saying, "This legislation offers a common sense vision for achieving peace and advancing nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula that all members of Congress should be able to get behind. With its timely introduction on the eve of the second summit meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un, this bill offers a blueprint for diplomacy that rightly acknowledges that real progress cannot be made in negotiations without reciprocal steps and confidence-building measures by all parties at the table."

    "Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and the original cosponsors of this bill are wisely rising above the fraught politics of Washington D.C. to express their unequivocal support for the diplomatic process, while also holding the administration accountable to Congress by requesting a plan to achieve lasting peace and nuclear disarmament on the Korean Peninsula," he continued.

    Migok Farm. Sariwŏn, North Korea
    © Flickr/ (stephan)
    DPRK Requests UN ‘Urgently Respond’ to Food Shortage Ahead of Hanoi Summit

    "By supporting a declaration of the end of the Korean War and calling for a formal peace agreement to officially end the war, this legislation represents an emerging understanding in Congress that denuclearization cannot be achieved without peace. Establishing a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula is critical to removing North Korea's rationale for maintaining its nuclear arsenal, which it sees as a deterrent against invasion by countries that it is still technically at war with. Declaring an end to the war or signing a formal peace agreement are not concessions, they are mutually beneficial steps towards reducing the risk of conflict and advancing the cause of nuclear disarmament."

    Former US President Jimmy Carter also endorsed the initiative, saying in a statement that ending the war "is the only way to ensure true security for both the Korean and American people and will create the conditions to alleviate the suffering of the ordinary North Koreans who are most harmed by ongoing tensions," the Hill reported.

    Related:

    North Korea Wants to ‘Cement' Progress With US at Trump-Kim Summit
    'N Korea is More Than a Nuclear Issue': Scholar on Stakes of Trump-Kim Summit
    Netherlands Intercepts Russian Vodka Destined to N Korea Amid Sanctions – Report
    Tags:
    resolution, peace treaty, Korean War, US House of Representatives, Ro Khanna, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse