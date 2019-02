These critters took their dispute to the streets!

Motorists in San Diego, California, were brought to a halt after a couple of nocturnal creatures decided to let their paws do the talking in settling their personal dispute.

The two raccoons are overheard chittering, snarling and hissing as motorists honk and yell for others to go around the critters' commotion.

No word on which furry fighter was the victor.