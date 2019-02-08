‘The Third Reich’: Rock Star Thom Yorke Blasts Theresa May’s Handling of Brexit

A motley crew of celebrities from across the UK have stuck their two cents into the EU debate, with at least 250 - including actors Dominic West and Benedict Cumberbatch - signing an open letter titled ‘Stay in the EU’ back in late 2016.

Radiohead frontman, Thom Yorke, has poured scorn on Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit, saying that some of her actions are "worthy of the early days of the Third Reich."

The 50-year-old rock star stormed Twitter to say that Miss May had used her position to "threaten chaos upon this land" and "bring into question the lives of millions in this country as a bargaining tool." He then proceeded to say that the "immense distress and suffering" facilitated by her highly ambiguous Brexit policy was comparable to "the early days of the Third Reich."

— Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) 8 February 2019

It appears there are plenty who share Yorke's sentiment.

— Jennifer Parks (@Krnflakgrl) 8 February 2019

— Jennifer Elster (@jenniferelster) 8 February 2019

— Mark 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Sparky71a) 8 February 2019

But as should be expected, Yorke's comments also aroused disagreement.

— sam (@smeezycs) 8 February 2019

— Mongoose (@BlackMon86) 8 February 2019

— Peter Samuel Legon (@PeteSamuelLegon) 8 February 2019

— Paweł Samotik (@sklttn) 8 February 2019

Mr Yorke has been a ferocious opponent of Brexit since its inception in the summer of 2016 and has openly backed calls for a second referendum.

His comments come amidst simmering uncertainty over the direction of Brexit as the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, despite not yet having agreed on a final deal with Brussels. The negotiations have been careening from stalemate to stalemate, with European Commission boss Jean-Claude Juncker recently saying one of the most controversial issues, the Irish backstop, is non-negotiable.