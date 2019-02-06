Register
23:20 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh fighter

    MSNBC Reporter Thinks US Troops in Syria Are Fighting Assad, not Daesh (VIDEO)

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    4100

    On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard got grilled about her opposition to US intervention in Syria. Trying to trip the lawmaker up, correspondent Kasie Hunt at one point suggested US troops were in Syria fighting against the Syrian Arab Army instead of Daesh.

    MSNBC's Rachel Maddow warns DNI report highlights Russia's and China's ability to shut down US power grid during extreme winter weather
    © Screenshot, MSNBC
    The Cold War? MSNBC’s Maddow Warns Russia Could Attack US During Polar Vortex
    It's always embarrassing when the subject of your interview shows you up on your own program. Hunt now knows what that feels like after Gabbard, the Democratic representative from Hawaii who recently announced a 2020 presidential bid, turned the tables on Hunt and a group of correspondents trying to poke holes in Gabbard's adamant opposition to US intervention in the Syrian civil war.

    "What do you say to Democratic voters who watched you go over there, and what do you say to military members who have been deployed repeatedly in Syria pushing back against Assad?" Hunt asked Gabbard Wednesday. The question followed Gabbard's rejection of Hunt's idea that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is an enemy of the United States.

    ​So, since when have US troops been "pushing back against Assad" in Syria? Last we checked, US troops were in eastern Syria in support of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces fighting against Daesh, which is the mutual enemy of the US, the Kurds and Assad. When Trump announced US troops were being withdrawn, he justified it by saying Daesh has been defeated — and indeed it has, being restricted to only two small villages on the Euphrates River, near the Syrian border with Iraq.

    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij
    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Let My People Go: Analysts on Why GOP Throwing Wrench in Trump's Syria Pull-Out

    "People who have been deployed to Syria have been there focused on their mission, which has been to defeat ISIS [Daesh]," Gabbard replied, keeping her cool. "Our troops have not gone to Syria to wage yet another costly, destructive regime change war, and many troops I hear from express frustration at the fact that our country continues to wage senseless, costly regime change wars followed by nation building missions leading to situations like we see in Afghanistan. So many examples of our troops being deployed, their lives put on the line without understanding what the clear mission or objective is and how that mission actually serves the security of the American people in the United States."

    Gabbard's anti-interventionism has incensed many a liberal since her January 2017 trip to Syria, on which she met Assad, and those attacks have only multiplied since she announced her presidential candidacy last month.

    "I have seen this cost of war firsthand, which is why I fight so hard for peace," Gabbard told CNN correspondent Jake Tapper following the 2017 meeting. "And that's the reality of the situation that we're facing here. It's why I have urged and continue to urge [US President Donald] Trump to meet with people like Kim Jong-un in North Korea, because we understand what's at stake here. The only alternative to having these kinds of conversations is more war."

    MSNBC Newsroom
    © Flickr/ Rich Misner
    MSNBC Guest Suggests Helsinki Summit Worse Than Nazi Pogrom, Bombings

    Wednesday, the topic came up once more, and as Gabbard defended the meeting, Hunt leaped on the attack, asking, "Do you think Assad is our enemy?"

    "Assad is not the enemy of the United States, because Syria does not pose a direct threat to the United States," the representative replied.

    Now, MSNBC has made little secret of its support for US intervention in Syria. After Trump launched his first salvo against the Syrian government in April of 2017, MSNBC's Brian Williams could hardly contain his lust for "the beauty of our weapons" as he watched footage of cruise missiles being launched from US ships in the Mediterranean against the Syrian army's Shayrat Air Base in Homs.

    More recently, "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough referred to Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria late last year as an "early Christmas present to Vladimir Putin and Russia."

    This is the context in which Hunt posed her nonsense retort to Gabbard's response.

    Of course, this wasn't the last time during Wednesday's show that the co-hosts tried to corner Gabbard and get her to say something incriminating about Assad in the minds of the liberal base she hopes to win over, but at least nobody claimed anything as outrageous as that the US was fighting pro-Damascus forces directly.

    Related:

    Hawaii Rep Gabbard Denounces KKK-Founder Support, Rejects His Endorsement
    Sorry NBC, We Won't Stop Talking About Tulsi Gabbard
    Tulsi Gabbard Smeared as Kremlin’s ‘Crush’ as She Announces Presidential Bid
    Tags:
    reporter, talk show, war, US interventions, war in Syria, Daesh, MSNBC, Bashar al-Assad, Tulsi Gabbard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse