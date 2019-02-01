Meteorite Explodes Over Western Cuba - Reports (PHOTOS)

Residents in western Cuba reported on Friday that a small meteorite struck the island, triggering the sounds of a large explosion. No injuries have been reported.

Cubans quickly took to social media, sharing photos and video footage of the aftermath. Some have likened the explosion to the sounds of a plane. Early social media reports also suggested that the sounds might have been caused by a satellite explosion.

The US National Weather Service Key West issued a statement on its Twitter handle that it has been "receiving reports that a meteor was seen in the sky across the Florida Keys."

"It appears that a meteorite impact occurred in western Cuba, near the town of Viñales, Pinar del Río, earlier this afternoon."

"I just heard a strange explosion… it vibrated super strong," Flavia Sahira, a resident of Vinales, wrote on Facebook. "Does anybody know what it was?"

Throwing in his own observations, independent journalist Ignacio Luis Gonzalez Vidal told netizens on Facebook that the sounds were likely caused by a Cuban military plane. However, that hasn't been confirmed by military officials.

​This latest incident comes after a tornado struck Havana on January 27, leaving three dead and dozens more injured. According to the BBC, 125 houses collapsed, including 13 educational centers.