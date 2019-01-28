Riots & Chaos: EU Intelligence Predicts Anarchy on Britain's Streets Post-Brexit

Those who champion the cause of a second referendum are likely to point to the development as yet another vindication of their position that Brexit can only be a bad thing, while on the other hand ardent Brexiteers will see it as nothing more than old fashioned fear mongering.

A number of senior European Union (EU) intelligence officials have delivered a doomsday prophecy saying that upon its departure from the bloc, Britain can expect to experience unprecedented turmoil, according to the Mirror.

In an exclusive scoop, the Mirror says that a Brussels' officials allegedly warn in an upcoming "secret" report that Britain will transition from stable liberal democracy into an island of "instability" for "decades to come." Senior EU officials apparently told the tabloid on condition of anonymity that "civil unrest, rioting" and chaos will inevitably following the Brexit.



"Analysis of the threat levels in Britain is being shared are the top of the EU as we formulate policy for the years ahead. The assessment is that violence I almost inevitable, no matter what," the source allegedly said.

The doom-laden predictions will be included in the upcoming report which is reportedly due to be released to EU committees and the British government in the near future.



EU intelligence suits reportedly fear that Britain's departure from the EU will whip up a tempest of what they describe as "right-wing" emboldenment and independence referendums in Scotland and Northern Ireland "within 18 months of Brexit."

​The Mirror reports that the EU source told them, "They [the EU] are worried that if the current deal goes through the right-wing will kick off. If there's no deal everybody will object and kick off. If there's a second referendum, the right will kick off. The right kicking off is causing most concern."

The news comes hot on the heels of a declaration by the UK's Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, that if instability grips Britain following Brexit, particularly in the event of a ‘no-deal' scenario, then authorities could turn to implement martial law on the country's streets.

Similar reports also emerged in November 2018 from the UK's Sunday Times, which revealed that the British military had been tasked by the government with providing a small contingent of troops to maintain public order in the event of a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

​