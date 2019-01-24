Slow Down, Stay Alert: Motorist Loses Control, Almost Floors US Deputy

Wisconsin officers want you to know that snow means slow!

Dash cam video from a recent close call is providing motorists in and outside Wisconsin with a realistic look into the dangers of underestimating winter weather.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is turning a near-death situation into a PSA, urging motorists to slow down and avoid situations such as the one Deputy Jason Fabry found himself in this week.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page advises all drivers "SLOW DOWN, give yourself EXTRA TIME to make it to your destination, and DRIVE SAFE."

With nearly 300,000 views in 24 hours, the description clarifies "no one was struck or injured" as a result of the SUV's motorist losing control. No word on if the driver was charged.