Simonyan on The Times' List, Photos of Sputnik Employees: Happy Upcoming 1933

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency, on Monday congratulated the United Kingdom on the "upcoming 1933" as a response to the recent publication of a list of employees of Sputnik's UK bureau in The Times newspaper.

"The Times publishes a list of names of our UK journalists and their photos under the heading about 'Kremlin stooge.' My congratulations on the upcoming 1933, my British friends," Simonyan posted on her Telegram channel.

On Sunday, The Times published a list of journalists working at Sputnik's UK bureau in Edinburgh as well as an appeal by Alex Cole-Hamilton, a member of the Scottish parliament from Scottish Liberal Democrats, to have journalists of Sputnik internet radio station and RT broadcaster be deprived of their assets in the United Kingdom. The Times also published photos of eight Sputnik employees in Edinburgh and listed their positions.

Cole-Hamilton, who is in charge of issues related to healthcare, has, in particular, accused Sputnik's UK bureau of being engaged in "information war" against the United Kingdom.

In early December, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reached an unanimous agreement on the safety of journalists and media pluralism for the first time in 27 years. Commenting on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said that the adopted OSCE document on the protection of journalists reflected concerns about the illegal interference with journalists’ private lives that threatens their safety.

The year 1933 was when Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was appointed as German chancellor. Later that year, then-German President Paul von Hindenburg published, on Hitler's advice, the Decree of the Reich President for the Protection of People and State, which enabled the government to control political events in the country and its press. Historians consider the decree to have been a key step in the establishment of a one-party Nazi state in Germany.