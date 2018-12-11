Two Dead, Many Injured After Shooting at Christmas Market in France (VIDEOS)

Police in the French city of Strasbourg have reported that a shooting attack occurred near the city's famous Christmas Market. Two people have died and 11 sustained serious injuries, according to French media, citing police. The French Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors as the "serious security event" unfolds.

Alleged footage of the gunshots shows people crowded in a narrow street as five shots can be heard ringing out. The gunman is still at large; about an hour after the shots were reported, a police source revealed that the gunman had been identified and police were in pursuit. France's counterterrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident, the prosecutor announced.

Numerous ambulances were on the scene to tend to the injured.

​European Parliament member Martina Anderson reported on Twitter she was in the market and heard gunshots. Others posted photos on social media of police responding to the attack. The European Parliament itself was shut down after the shooting, and staff told to remain inside.

​Locals are reporting that police have cordoned off the area and people inside are being evacuated.

​Injured and fleeing people were recorded seconds after the attack.

​The capital of the Grand Est region of France, on the German border, Strasbourg is where the European Parliament is located. The EU's legislative body's plenary session is presently being held.

The Christmas Market, near the city's cathedral, is one of Europe's oldest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It attracts millions of visitors each year.