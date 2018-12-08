Dow Slumps 500: Stocks Dive Again on Wall Street Amid Volatile Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk 559 points, falling to 24,388, while the S&P 500 declined 60 points down to 2,635. Both indices were 2.2 percent in the red for the day. The Dow is now down about 4.6 percent on the week. The S&P, meanwhile, has slipped 10 percent since peaking in September.

A few factors may have propelled the downward movement. Friday's jobs report was weaker than expected: approximately 155,000 jobs were added in November and unemployment hovered near 3.7 percent, but economists were expecting a higher number of jobs to account for the uptick in seasonal hires.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.