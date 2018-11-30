Ex-FBI Director Comey Counters Congressional Subpoena with Legal Action

Former FBI Director James Comey petitioned a judge in Washington Thursday to avoid going to a hearing on Capitol Hill that he claims is overtly partisan.

Comey was ordered by the House Judiciary Committee on November 21 to visit Congress and provide testimony about several matters, including Comey's role in the so-called Russian collusion investigating as well as the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified emails.

In a petition, Comey says that he won't agree to the order, even though countless other witnesses have been required to do the same.

"Comey asks this Court's intervention not to avoid giving testimony but to prevent the Joint Committee from using the pretext of a closed interview to peddle a distorted, partisan political narrative," the petition says.

