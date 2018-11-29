US Senate Advances Resolution to End Support for Yemen War

The measure has had bipartisan support from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) for years. Congress has never actually voted to authorize the use of the U.S. armed forces to support the Saudi coalition in its battle against Houthi forces in Yemen. The bill forces the Trump administration to withdraw military support for the Saudi coalition or seek authorization from Congress to re-deploy US military support for the coalition.

​​"Saudi Arabia continues to take actions that undermine confidence--not only with the brazen murder of Jamal Khashoggi, but in its continuing disregard for innocent human life in Yemen," Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of (D-R.I.) said in a Wednesday statement. "The president has been weak in addressing these issues…it is incumbent upon the Senate to send a clear message to the Saudi government that American support is not unconditional or absolute."

