Active Shooter Reported at Walter Reed Medical Center Near DC (PHOTO, VIDEO)

An active shooter has been reported at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Tuesday.

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda updated reports Tuesday afternoon, saying, "Initial reports indicate there are no signs of an active shooter." There were reports of shots fired in the basement of Building 19, although that building has been cleared. The entirety of the medical campus is on lockdown, with no one allowed in or out until the facility is cleared.

Building 19 is the "America" building, the building closest to the north entrance to the campus. It is part of the hospital complex and contains both reception and fitness services, according to NSA.

ABC 7 reported that multiple 911 callers said they have heard shots while sheltering in place.

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

​Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted from inside a conference room in the medical center about the situation.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

Local news reported on a huge police response to the medical facility, which sits across the street from the National Institutes of Health, just outside the city limits of Washington, DC.

Huge police response at Walter Reed Medical Center after "active shooter" alert is issued. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OHLaDXVM9p — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 27, 2018

​A user inside the complex posted video of a police unit entering a nearby building with heavy protection, including a riot shield.

Traffic on nearby Wisconsin Avenue was blocked near the expansive Walter Reed campus, with police directing drivers to side streets.

BREAKING: @WDVMTV Rockville Pike closed down outside of Walter Reed. Traffic being re-directed. Complete area shut down. I can hear a loud speaker telling people to shelter in place. Dozens of police cruisers heading in. pic.twitter.com/BJxzo5qV9n — Michael Gordon (@MichaelGordonTV) November 27, 2018

