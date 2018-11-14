Rock and Run: Brilliant Border Collie ‘Skates’ With Stone

While the common canine usually has to rely on human assistance for playtime, Archie the border collie just needs a rock and some open space.

The Viral Hog video, which has been viewed over 16,000 times, shows the pooch utilizing only its hind legs to scoot around the parking lot.

According to Archie's owner, who suffers from chronic back pain, teaching the border collie to pick up small items like the TV remote eventually led to him interacting with small bricks and stones on their walks.

"One day, I kicked a brick off the path, [and] when I turned around, he was barking at it and trying to pick it up. Then he put his paws on it and started to skate along on it."

Don't forget a helmet!