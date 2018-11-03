Danish Man Arrested in South Africa Over Welfare Embezzlement Scandal

The man was arrested at Johannesburg’s O. R. Tambo International Airport while trying to leave the country, TheLocal.dk news portal reported.
"The man at the airport was arrested because we believe he had a leading role in using the money that went missing from Socialstryelsen. That is why he is being charged with receiving stolen goods, which could result in up to eight years in prison," Denmark's national fraud squad (Bagmandspolitiet) member Thomas Anderskov Riis said in a press release.
READ MORE: Danish Welfare Clerk Wanted by Interpol for Stealing $15Mln From Disadvantaged
The official has been working in the Danish social services for over 40 years while having access to public funds earmarked for vulnerable citizens. Earlier in October, she disappeared, while authorities issued an international warrant for her arrest.
