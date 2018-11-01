Register
02 November 2018
    Honduran migrants take part in a new caravan heading to the US with Honduran and Guatemalan national flags in Quezaltepeque, Chiquimula, Guatemala on October 22, 2018

    Trump: 'Illegal Caravan' Not Allowed in US, Should Turn Back Now

    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    US President Donald Trump stated that "illegal caravans" will not be allowed into the country, even though anyone is eligible to apply for asylum at valid ports of entry under current law.

    Trump said people traveling in the caravans would be kept in "massive" tent cities. "A lot of them are going to be deported," Trump said. "We're putting up massive cities of tents… we have thousands of tents, we have a lot of tents… we're going to hold them right there. We're not letting them into our country."

    "It's like an invasion," he said.

    A man carries a child along other Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence, as they move in a caravan toward the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras October 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jorge Cabrera
    Trump Warns Central American Countries He Will End Aid Over Immigrant ‘Caravan’

    The US military has deployed 5,200 troops along the border to reinforce the Border Patrol units already stationed there. Another 7,000 troops are on standby to be called upon if needed. "We hope nothing happens, but if it does, we'll be prepared," Trump said. 

    In Trump's view, the caravans have been professionally organized to storm the borders. It's not clear, though, who could be paying them, nor why. Indeed, it is the Trump administration that has made it a point for immigration to be a big issue in the midterm elections. 

    "These illegal caravans will not be allowed into the United States, and they should turn back now, because they are wasting their time," Trump said.

    Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the US, talk with Guatemalan police officers on their arrival to Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    Trump's Deployment of US Forces on Mexico Border to Stock Immigration Fear - Pelosi

    Trump said people who seek to move to the US "should apply to come into our country, because we want them to come into our country, very much." From Trump's perspective, immigrants should only gain legal status after demonstrating merit.

    The other major development from the news briefing was that the administration is "finalizing a plan to end the rampant abuse of our asylum system," though Trump specified zero details about whether this would be done via legislative action, an executive order, regulatory shifts or other means. 

    Trump said that violence initiated by members of the caravan, including "throwing stones, rocks," would be met with military force. Stones and rocks, Trump said, will be considered firearms for the military's rules of engagement, noting that members of the Mexican police had been "badly hurt." 

    "We will consider that the maximum that we can consider that [rock throwing], because they're throwing rocks viciously and violently," the president said in his saber-rattling speech against a group of people fleeing violence and poverty in Central America. It's unknown whether the caravan has TV or internet access handy to hear Trump's remarks. 

    caravan, Trump, United States
