Register
21:02 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prison

    EXCLUSIVE: How Young Woman's Suicide Exposed UK Prisons as 'Dungeons of Despair'

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On June 4, less than a month before she was due to be released from prison on tag, 21-year-old Katie Allan was found dead at HMP Polmont, Falkirk. Her family are now demanding an urgent review of the Scottish prison system - and the truth about how and why Katie came to take her own life.

    To understand the tragic chain of events that led to Katie becoming mortally enmeshed in Scotland's criminal justice system, one must travel back to August 10 2017.

    A popular and high-achieving student at Glasgow University, she spent the afternoon at a pub with friends — when festivities drew to a close, she made the critical error of deciding to drive home, the ciders she'd imbibed over the preceding hours putting her at over four times the drink-drive limit.

    En route, her Ford Fiesta suffered a tyre-blowout, sending the car careening into a central reservation, then onto the pavement, in the process colliding with 15-year-old Michael Keenan with such force the vehicle's bumper was torn off.

    ​After the crash, Katie sped away from the scene, leaving Michael unconscious on the gravel with blood pouring from his head, a broken ankle and fractured eye socket. She would insist she hadn't realized she'd hit the teenager until the day she died.

    Witnesses gave Katie's car registration to police officers, and she was quickly tracked down at her home. When officers arrived, she appeared "upset and anxious" and immediately held her hands out so she could be handcuffed.

    On February 8 2018, Katie pleaded guilty at Paisley Sheriff Court to causing serious injury by driving dangerously, over the drink-drive limit. Despite a written petition from Michael's parents she not be jailed as they didn't wish the incident "to define Katie's future", and a social enquiry report recommending her punishment be non-custodial, Sheriff David Pender said he'd no choice but to imprison Katie, and on March 28 she received a 16-month sentence.

    Life Inside

    Putting it mildly, prison was hell for Katie. In the words of Glasgow University chaplain Reverend Stuart McQuarrie, she was a "soft target…vulnerable from the very moment she walked into Polmont".

    Her mother Linda alleges when officers took her on a tour of the prison prior to Katie's sentence commencing, they said they couldn't guarantee her daughter "wouldn't get battered" — they shrugged their shoulders when Linda asked "by prisoners or prison officers?" in response.

    Such cautions reverberate unsettlingly today, for Katie was viciously bullied both verbally and physically by staff and fellow inmates alike in Polmont — frequently subject to strip searches, despite being the "last person" who would smuggle contraband, she was once forced to parade naked in front of prison staff as part of an internal training exercise.

    ​Such was her anguish at the severe mistreatment, Katie lost 80 percent of her hair through stress-induced alopecia and began to self-harm — although jail officers neither apparently noticed, nor deemed her a suicide risk.

    On June 3, Katie was visited by Linda and her younger brother Scott, for the last time. They "knew something was wrong" — on top of her hair loss, she clearly hadn't slept and looked visibly distressed and scared. She told her family her repeated requests to be moved to a quieter cell had been denied, and she instead faced relocation to an even harsher adult section of Polmont.

    After the meeting, Linda pleaded with staff for help, as she'd done on many occasions previously. Whether her entreaties would fall on deaf ears this time round too is moot, for Katie committed suicide mere hours later.

    Reflecting on their tragic loss six months later, the hardest thing for Katie's family to accept is how "devastatingly" she was let down by those responsible for her care.

    "From the minute she was arrested, our daughter was failed. Failed by police, who didn't recognize a petrified, distraught, vulnerable young woman. Failed by the Crown office, who presented a false narrative in court. Failed by her court-appointed solicitor, who was unable to challenge the prosecution's inaccuracies, dismissed a key witness as 'unimportant' and misrepresented the seriousness of Katie's offences to her. Failed by Sheriff Pender, who absolutely did have alternatives at his disposal, especially when the Keenan family had shown such forgiveness. Most of all though, Katie was failed by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS)," Linda said in a statement passed to Sputnik.

    'Change Nothing'

    For its part, the SPS says it "can offer no further comment on the circumstances surrounding" Katie's death" in advance of the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI), with which it pledges to "fully cooperate". The SPS adds it has "absolute confidence" in HMP Polmont's Governor.

    ​FAIs are compulsory legal proceedings instigated in response to any and all fatalities that occur in Scottish prisons, in order to establish the circumstances of a death, the equivalent of an inquest.

    Katie's family are likely to be waiting many years indeed for the FAI to pass judgment — in February 2017 it was revealed the deaths of 60 prisoners in Scottish jails since 2012, almost half the total number who died in custody during that five-year period, were yet to be properly investigated or explained.

    Seven of the 121 inmates who'd died were women — but only the FAI of 19-year-old Sarah Mitchell, who killed herself in Cornton Vale prison May 12 2012, had been concluded by that time.

    Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he unveils the Conservative party manifesto, in Swindon, England, Tuesday April 14, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Peter Macdiarmid
    Cameron Set to Announce 'Wholesale Reform' of UK Prison System
    To say the least, the prospect of waiting years for an FAI determination — one that will in all likelihood "change nothing" — is totally unacceptable to Katie's family, particularly as "official report after official report" has highlighted the exact the issues that contributed to Katie's death, and offered proposals to rectify them.

    Perhaps most notably, in 2011 the 'Commission on Women Offenders', chaired by Dame Elish Angiolini, was launched in response to Scotland's female prison population more than doubling over the previous decade, despite the country's national crime rate standing at a 37-year, all-time low.

    Its final report (since removed from the web) called for comprehensive upheaval of the way Scotland's female offenders were treated — along with basic internal improvements to prison regimes, such as better staff training (particularly in respect of mental health issues), intensive mentoring structures, and more purposeful activity for inmates, among other things.

    While hailed as offering a "compelling vision for the future" by then-Scottish Justice Minister Kenny Macaskill, its proposals have failed to be codified legislatively since.

    Again, this Neronian vacillation by officials is totally unacceptable to the Allans — and they aren't going to stand idly by while many women just like Katie remain at risk.

    Battle Begins

    On October 25, Katie's family  launched a crowdfunding campaign, seeking financial backing for several legal challenges — in particular, to compel Holyrood to instigate an official review of the SPS, and secure immediate answers to the burning questions hanging over Katie's death.

    ​They're supported in their cause by INQUEST, a charity supporting bereaved families of individuals who've died during or after contact with the criminal justice system, and noted human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar.

    "Like so many other families before them, since that fateful day the Allans have come up against a seemingly impenetrable wall of secrecy and defensiveness erected by a prison system uninterested in learning lessons or accepting responsibility for its failings. They cannot wait years for the FAI to conclude — memories fade, cover ups take place, and its recommendations are not binding in any event. Sadly, Katie was not the first and will not be the last person to commit suicide in a Scottish prison — but this campaign is about producing real change," Aamer told Sputnik.

    A barbed wire
    © AP Photo / Misha Japaridze
    Rise in Prison Suicide in England, Wales Linked to Crowding, Few Resources
    The introduction to Scotland of a system equal to the Prisons and Probations Ombudsman (PPO) is a key goal of the campaign. Created in England and Wales in 2004, the PPO investigates all fatalities in prisons, producing a preliminary report on each death within a strictly-enforced 26-week timeframe, which is provided to the relevant coroner and the individual's next-of-kin in advance of an inquest. The reports aim to "understand what happened, correct injustices and identify learning for organizations [overseen by the PPO".

    When proceedings are complete, every Ombudsman's report is published on its official website — no remotely comparable structure exists north of the border at present.

    More importantly though, Aamer believes fundamental reform of the entire prison system is far more fundamental for averting future tragedies such as that which befell Katie.

    "We've lost our way in Scotland. Locking people up in dungeons of despair doesn't rehabilitate anyone. A custodial sentence should only be considered by courts as a last resort for the most serious offences. Jails also need to become safer, healthier places, which promote mental and physical health. They must also be sufficiently staffed by people equipped with the right mix of skills, training and experience, who can build positive relationships with inmates and notice minute changes in their demeanour, in order to keep them safe from harm. Similarly, inmates' family members should be able to speak directly with a senior member of staff if they have concerns — and their concerns should be taken seriously and followed up," he tells Sputnik.

    Wormwood Scrubs Prison in west London
    © AFP 2018 / POOL/PAUL HACKETT
    Criminology Scholar: the Way UK Government Runs Prisons Is 'Road Where the Path Leads to Hell'
    The need for official action is acutely urgent, for the case of Katie Allan is no outlier — in May 2017, Prison Reform Trust figures revealed 46 per cent of female inmates in prison have tried to take their own lives at some point, and the total number of female prisoners committing suicide rose by one to three each year 2006 — 2016. The figures also indicated a quarter of female inmates have symptoms indicative of psychosis, compared with four per cent of the general public, and 49 percent of women in prison are identified as suffering from both anxiety and depression, compared to 15 per cent of the wider population.

    It's notable these shocking increases coincide with cuts to budgets, overcrowding, increase in prison violence and a deterioration in prison safety — and Aamer has been contacted privately by  several prison officers who say a lack of resources has prevented them from being able to protect prisoners at risk of suicide and self-harm.

    "Prison is not the right place to treat serious psychiatric conditions. A prison regime should be built around a normal life, with inmates able to occupy themselves productively, socialize and exercise and go outdoors, rather than being locked up in their cells for the majority of the  day. Instead, the reality is both prisoners and staff are incarcerated in an unreal, filthy and frightening world of despair and suffering," he grimly concludes.

    Related:

    Four Corrupt Scottish Councilors Sent to Prison for Building Repairs Racket
    Rising Jail Population, Staff Cuts to Blame for Prison Riots in England & Wales
    EXCLUSIVE: How the UK Government Tried to Silence Whistleblowing Prison Insider
    Sputnik Exclusive: Journalist Barrett Brown Speaks After Release from Prison
    Tags:
    prison crisis, female prisoners, prisoners, prisons, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse