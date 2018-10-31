Trump Warns 15,000 Troops Could Be Sent to Southern Border to Block Caravan

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday during comments at the White House that 15,000 US troops could be deployed to the US-Mexico border to block the migrant caravan from entering the country.

The president further indicated his administration was weighing following through on prior threats to end foreign aid to the countries of origin of refugees traveling in the caravan. The present group of migrants, which number several thousand, are currently in southern Mexico traveling northward but also hail from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that 5,200 US troops were being sent to the US states that border Mexico in anticipation of the caravan's arrival next month. It's presently unclear whether the last announcement represents an additional 15,000 troops or if it includes the 5,200 already announced.

Trump tweeted earlier Wednesday that there were "many more troops coming" to the US-Mexico border, which he called "sacred."

Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

​The present border was finalized in 1854, following the 1848 Mexican-American War, when the US seized roughly one-third of Mexico's territory. The Gadsden Purchase followed in 1854, in which the US bought unceded parts of modern Arizona and New Mexico from Mexico.

