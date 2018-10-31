9/11 Terrorist Receives Warm Welcome Home After Early Prison Release - Report

German authorities sent Mounir el-Motassadeq - known as the “book-keeper” for the 9/11 terrorists - back to his native Morocco on October 15 after he served a 15-year stint in the German prison system for his role in the attacks. There has since been global outrage, with many arguing that the terrorist should have spent much longer behind bars.

The man who served jail time in Germany for his role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is now roaming the streets of his native Morocco as a "free man," according to an investigation by the UK's Daily Mail newspaper.

Mounir el-Motassadeq, 44, was tracked down to an area of Marrakech, where he now lives with his wife and children in a three-storey semi-detached house in the middle class 'Dawdiyat' neighborhood.

I can’t believe being involved in that atrocity didn’t deserve the death penalty. — ManaboutLDN (@consumersupremo) 31 October 2018

​He was deported from Germany after an early release from prison, serving only 15 years for his involvement with the so-called ‘Hamburg Cell' that helped to orchestrate the infamous attacks on New York City. Following his deportation to Morocco in mid-October, he was banned from entering Germany until at least the year 2064.

​Motassadeq was spotted by the Mail being greeted by "well-wishers" and laughing with a friend as he returned from prayers at his local mosque. A family friend also told the newspaper that there were scenes of "jubilation" following his long anticipated return and that people had traveled from "all over" Morocco to see him.



READ MORE: Germany to Shield 9/11 Plotter from CIA Amid Repatriation to Morocco – Report

The former al-Qaeda affiliate was reportedly described by the German courts as the "treasurer" for the 9/11 hijackers. He was locked away in 2006 for financing the Egyptian terrorist, Mohamed Atta, one of the architects behind the 9/11 atrocity who flew a plane into the North Tower of the World Trade Centre. Overall, the attacked killed 2,977 people.

​A woman who gave her name as 'Hayat' is quoted by the Mail as saying that, "we are very happy. The neighbors were not afraid to find out he was back. During the first and second day after he was released the streets were full of people coming to see him. His family [members] were coming from different cities to greet him. They were really happy that he is back. His mum was crying tears of joy. His siblings were really happy."

Disturbingly, the woman allegedly added that Motassadeq was "very well brought up" and that she did not believe that he had done anything wrong.

The newspaper also managed to contact Motassadeq's sister, who also lives with him in Marrakech. She is quoted as saying 'Hamdullah' — which means 'praise to god' in Arabic — when asked if she was happy about her brother's early release.

Should have got the 💉 — 🎃👻 iT$~©H€V$🎃☠️🤡 (@chev_11) 31 October 2018

​The only other man convicted over 9/11, Zacarias Moussaoui, is serving six life sentences in a maximum security prison in the US after confessing to being part of the conspiracy.



READ MORE: Germany Deports Associate of 9/11 Attackers to Morocco