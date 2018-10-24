Register
18:04 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Mysterious Group's Facebook Ads 'Most Blatant' Case of Brexit Dark Money Funding

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    0 0 0

    On October 16, Facebook implemented new rules governing political advertising on its platform, requiring advertisers to prove their identity and location before purchasing space - ads will also be accompanied by disclaimers detailing who paid for them for the first time.

    Furthermore, an archive documenting an advertiser's previous campaigns, approximate overall spending and number of users reached, is accessible to the public.

    "We see this as an important part of ensuring electoral integrity and helping people understand who they are engaging with. While the vast majority of ads on Facebook are run by legitimate organisations, we know that there are bad actors that try to misuse our platform. By having people verify who they are, we believe it will help prevent abuse," the social media giant said.

    Inauspiciously, mere days later news broke of a mysterious and suspicious Facebook advertising campaign which had been operating for 10 months, microtargeting UK users and bidding them to engage with a pro-Brexit website.

    Curiouser and Curiouser

    The campaign was run by a shadowy organization called Mainstream Network. Launched in 2017, little information is publicly available about the group, and its accompanying website is thoroughly unilluminating, merely publishing news stories repurposed from news outlets and wire agencies, typically with minimal amendments, and reasonably frequent opinion pieces under the banner of 'Mainstream Says' — who or what is funding or managing the endeavour isn't stated.

    No entity is registered under that name with Companies House and no contact or personnel details can be found on the web. Nonetheless, Mainstream Network operates social media accounts with small followings — its Facebook page has attracted around 13,000 likes, its Twitter account 513 followers, as of October 24. These assets share articles from the website, political memes, and seemingly random cultural miscellanea.

    Despite evidently limited organic traction, Mainstream UK spent US$332,000 (£257,000) on Facebook advertising in just 10 months, over double the total donations received by UKIP in the same period, reaching up to 11 million Facebook users in the process.

    ​The ads targeted voters in key 'Leave' constituencies, encouraging users to write to their local MP and state their opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers plan. They were fairly sophisticated, featuring imagery relevant to each user's constituency — when clicked, ads redirected users to the Mainstream Network website, from where they could directly email their MP. Mainstream UK was also BCC'd in every email, which surreptitiously allowed the website to collect the email addresses of Brexit-supporting citizens.

    Reverse Ferret

    Mainstream Network's questionable activities were identified by social media consultancy 89up, which presented their findings to the UK parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. The firm strongly believes Mainstream Network's campaign tactics were intended to store user data in order to refine its marketing activities and more directly target leave supproters.

    As a result, given there are no specific data opt-ins on Mainstream Network's website, it's highly likely this process and is in breach of GDPR — 89up also suggest the entity is breaking Electoral Commission rules on non-party campaigning.

    "Here we have an example of a clearly sophisticated organisation spending lots of money on a political campaign, and we have absolutely no idea who is behind it. While debate on the central issues facing our country is part of a thriving democracy, there is an important question of where campaigning stops and political advertising starts. Facebook has recently announced a set of changes to increase transparency around political advertising on its platform. This example offers Facebook an opportunity to show it is committed to making that change happen — if you are targeted with a message or asked to do lobby your MP, you should know exactly who is behind the organisation asking you to do it," said Committee chair Damian Collins MP.

    When 89up provided its report to the Committee, Mainstream Network was bankrolling 70 adverts on Facebook — within days, the bizarre organization had shut down all its ads, and closed several pages encouraging users to email their MPs. The firm provided certain media organizations with advance copies of its investigation, and resultant enquiries by journalists to Mainstream Network may have alerted its anonymous operators their activities were under the microscope.

    Josh Feldberg, head of digital at 89up, says the case starkly underlines the scale of a problem Facebook "is yet to face up to" — while the network's recent initiative "is to be welcomed", he believes there's a lot more to be done. For instance, the ads archive is a "great tool and will help with transparency going forward", but he notes it only covers ads launched on or after October 15 2018.

    "This is perhaps the most blatant example that's come to light around Brexit. We've no idea who's behind Mainstream Network — only Godaddy know who registered the site, and only Facebook know who paid for the ads. There's a lot Facebook can do to combat this sort of thing, but so far it's been reactive rather than proactive. I'd like to see them open up historical data around all political ads, including who paid for them, how much was spent and details on targeting. They also need to do more to stop extremism and fake news spreading in Groups, which can be hugely powerful," Josh told Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Dark Money' Saga Rages On: DUP Brexit Ads Targeted England, Scotland & Wales
    ‘Dark Money’ Victory: US Lobby Groups No Longer Have to Disclose Donors
    Facebook, Google Sued Over Failure to Disclose Data on Political Ads
    Zuckerberg: Facebook Backs Honest Ads Act, US Proposal to Regulate Political Ads
    Tags:
    online ads, dark money, online advertising, Facebook, Brexit, Facebook, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse