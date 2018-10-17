Register
02:23 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump

    'Guilty Until Proven Innocent': Trump Sticks Up For Saudi Arabia Again

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    News
    Get short URL
    246

    US President Donald Trump rose to the defense of Riyadh again on Tuesday, as the case of missing Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi looms large.

    The American press corps has been virtually unanimous in its condemnation of the Saudi Arabian government for allegedly killing the journalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month. However, nearly every important revelation about the case has been anonymously sourced, and solid evidence as to Khashoggi's fate remains difficult to come by.

    Pinning the blame on the Saudis before knowing all the facts is yet another case of "guilty until proven innocent," Trump said in an interview with the AP. 

    Arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, uncle of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a February, 23, 1985 episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
    © YouTube screenshot
    Missing Journalist’s Family Had Deep Ties to Lockheed Martin, Saudi Power Struggles

    "Here we go again with you're guilty until proven innocent."

    Trump's quote inverts one of the long-standing principles of the US and UK justice systems: one is presumed innocent of a crime until proven otherwise. 

    On Monday, Trump told reporters that "rogue killers" might have been responsible for the disappearance of the journalist, a US resident. Multiple reports have outlined gruesome allegations about Khashoggi's death, including one report that Saudi operatives flew into Istanbul, murdered the journalist and dismembered his body with a bonesaw. These reports have not been verified.

    Khashoggi entered the consulate in Istanbul October 2 to complete marriage paperwork and has not been seen since. 

    Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR and public relations expert, told Sputnik News on Tuesday that Trump's theory about "rogue killers" being at fault was a "victory" for the Saudis from a perception-management standpoint.

    Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) pounced on Trump's statement, tweeting on Monday: "Been hearing the ridiculous 'rogue killers' theory was where the Saudis would go with this. Absolutely extraordinary they were able to enlist the President of the United States as their PR agent to float it."

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement earlier on Tuesday regarding his visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the case, saying Saudi officials had once again strongly denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts. Pompeo reported that he'd felt a "serious commitment" had been expressed on the part of Riyadh to find out what had happened and hold the culprits responsible. 

    Related:

    Pompeo Says Saudi Leaders Show Commitment to Thoroughly Probe Khashoggi Case
    Khashoggi Family Had Deep Connections to Lockheed Martin, Saudi Power Struggles
    Analyst Delves Into Hidden Aspects of Saudi-Turkish Relations in Khashoggi Case
    UK Warns Saudi Arabia of 'Serious Consequences' if Khashoggi Suspicions True
    UK Drafting Saudi Sanctions List in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance - Reports
    Tags:
    disappearance, missing, Jamal Khashoggi, Chris Murphy, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse