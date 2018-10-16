Register
15:31 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    F-16 Belgian Air Force

    Chronicle of the Familiar: A History of NATO's Modern Jet Disasters

    CC BY 2.0 / Jerry Gunner
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It’s been confirmed a NATO F-16 fighter jet exploded on a Belgian airstrip after a maintenance worker accidentally pulled the trigger of a Vulcan cannon while working on another plane parked nearby.

    After the craft burst into flames October 11, the Belgian armed forces issued an initial statement alleging a "fire broke out during maintenance work" on three aircraft at Florennes military base, resulting in the destruction of one plane and a second suffering "collateral damage".

    However, Belgian civil servants' union SLFP has revealed the jet was destroyed after gunfire from a 6-barrel rotary M61A1 Vulcan cannon caused its fully-loaded fuel tank to explode. National news outlet RTL.Info quoted the head of SLPF Defense, who claimed the costly chaos resulted from an accident.

    "We may be thinking about human fault or technical failure, but we have not yet been warned of an intentional act," he explained.

    Base Lieutenant-Colonel Didier Di Giovanni said a light casualty" was evacuated to hospital by ambulance, suffering from hearing problems due to secondary explosions. The blast "probably destroyed" the jet, although this is yet to be conclusively confirmed as the site "is being secured by mine clearance services".

    The fire was eventually brought under control, with rescue services brought in to help tackle the blaze. All base activities have been suspended, and an official investigation into the incident is ongoing.

    Florennes, 45 miles south of Brussels, is home to the 2nd Tactical Wing of the Belgian Armed Forces, part of the Nato response force.

    Litany of Failures

    It's far from the first time a NATO jet has been involved in a calamitous accident, or the first time a member state has attempted to cover up or obfuscate the true circumstances of a disaster.

    Seen through the window of another aircraft, an Royal Netherlands Air Force F- 16 military fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operates in Lithuanian airspace during a Ramstein Alloy air force exercise, Tuesday, April 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Seen through the window of another aircraft, an Royal Netherlands Air Force F- 16 military fighter jet participating in NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission operates in Lithuanian airspace during a Ramstein Alloy air force exercise, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

    In August 2011, a French Mirage fighter jet crashed in mid-air with a Lithuanian plane. The NATO plane managed to land after the collision with only "light" damage, while the Lithuanian pilots successfully ejected from their L-39 Albatros "without serious injury" after aiming it toward an unpopulated area to avoid causalities on the ground. It crashed in a forested swampland near Rekyva lake.

    In January 2015, an F-16 crashed during a NATO exercise in Spain, killing 11, after experiencing a technical failure during takeoff. Its two pilots tried to eject unsuccessfully, and the F-16 hit two Italian AMX planes and three French jets — a Mirage 2000 and two Alfa Jets — when it crashed.

    In all, nine French and two Greek personnel died, and 20 personnel — nine French and 11 Italians — were injured. It was the highest death toll in a single day for the French armed forces since an ambush in Afghanistan in which 10 died in 2008.

    A F-22 Raptor fighter jet of the 95th Fighter Squadron from Tyndall, Florida approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall in Britain as they fly over the Baltic Sea towards the newly established NATO airbase of Aemari, Estonia September 4, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    A F-22 Raptor fighter jet of the 95th Fighter Squadron from Tyndall, Florida approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall in Britain as they fly over the Baltic Sea towards the newly established NATO airbase of Aemari, Estonia September 4, 2015.

    In April 2018, a Greek Mirage 2000-5 crashed into the Aegean sea after engaging in a dogfight with fellow NATO member Turkey's air force, in disputed airspace near the island of Skyros. The pilot was killed. The disaster followed a spike in tensions between Greece and Turkey over the sovereignty of the Aegean, an inter-country rift NATO has done nought to resolve over the course of its existence, coming mere days after Greek soldiers fired on a Turkish helicopter as it approached the island of Ro.

    In July 2018, a Romanian military IAR 99 Soim trainer aircraft crashed during an exercise in eastern Romania, near a military air base in Bacau. Its two pilots ejected in time and were rescued shortly after the accident — one was slightly injured. Despite the crash, Romania plans to buy another 36 multi-role combat aircraft by 2022, raising defense spending to two per cent of national GDP in compliance with NATO's demands.

    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.
    © AFP 2018 / Tobias Schwarz
    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.

    In August 2018, a Lithuanian Eurofighter 2000 jet was on a NATO air patrol mission near Russia's border with Estonia when it accidentally fired an air-to-air missile into Russian territory. Experts expressed shock at the incident, as the Eurofighter is a ‘smart' modern aircraft, with an armament control system — pilot can't simply lean on a control stick or mistakenly press a button to launch a missile, and the aircraft offers data about the target's direction and speed to a missile before launch.

    Related:

    NATO, Trump Have Fingers on Scales of German Fighter Jet Decision
    Estonian Military Ends Ground Search of Missile Misfired by NATO Fighter Jet
    Vigilance Test: What's Behind NATO Jet Flights Near Russia's Border
    NATO Jets Tracked Russia's Su-35 Jet's Flight Over Atlantic Ocean - Reports
    Tags:
    NATO jitters, NATO ambitions, NATO base, NATO, NATO, Europe, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse