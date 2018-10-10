Register
22:29 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Dear 'Civil Emergenices' Experts, UK Government Wants YOU to Deal With Brexit!

    CC0
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Whitehall is seeking to enlist three "resilience advisors" to facilitate "EU exit readiness and response support to local preparedness" in the case of a no-deal or negotiated departure. Successful applicants would be expected to, in conjunction with emergency services, "prepare for, respond to, and recover from civil emergencies of all types".

    The listing, posted by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, offers up to US$66,000 (£50,000) for a trio of recruits for a period of nine months, ending June 2019 — but there is the "possibility of extension or permanence".

    The roles are part of the Ministry's Resilience and Emergency Division (RED), which "works closely with local responders", including the police, the fire and rescue service, local authorities and others, in "mitigating the effects of any disruption resulting from the implementation of Brexit".

    The Division's priorities are listed as:

    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Angela Weiss
    UK’s Theresa May to Discuss New Brexit Compromise to Remain in Customs Union
    "Be Ready — help places to identify for themselves risks they face and manage and mitigate those risks including through development of policies and capabilities; Respond — manage the impact of risks that materialise for major local or national emergencies including operating a 24/7 liaison officer service to local responders and provide a 24/7 information service on the impact of emergencies and their management; Recover — manage recovery from major emergencies where MHCLG is identified as the lead government department."

    Flashing Red

    The news is likely to exacerbate widespread existing public worries about the uncertain impact of Brexit. In July, it was announced the government was drawing up plans to stockpile blood supplies and medicines in case of a no-deal Brexit, with Health Secretary Matthew Hancock stating he'd met with industry leaders to discuss building up NHS reserves of vaccinations and other medical supplies if Britain exits the European Union without a deal in place. Likewise, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed preparations were being made to stockpile food, to ensure an "adequate food supply" in the country in case negotiations fail.

    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018.
    Speaking to Parliament's health committee, Hancock said the government wished to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

    "I am confident it can be avoided…but any responsible government needs to prepare for a range of outcomes. Since I have arrived in the department, I've asked this work to accelerate and met with industry leaders to discuss it. We are working right across government to ensure the health sector and industry are prepared and people's health will be safeguarded in the event of a no-deal Brexit," he added.

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    No-Deal Brexit May Disrupt Food, Air Transport Sectors in Short Term - Report
    Similarly, in September leaked National Police Co-ordination Center documents revealed police were drawing up contingency plans in the event a no-deal Brexit leads to shortages of goods, food and medicine and produces widespread civil disorder. The plans mention the "real possibility" of calling on military assistance and preventing officers taking leave around March 2019, when the UK is set to withdraw.

    The document also warned of traffic queues at ports, and "unprecedented and overwhelming" disruption to the road network, a sizeable rise in theft, EU police officers losing their legal right to carry a warrant card — which would potentially affect 750 officers in the Metropolitan Police alone — increased data costs hitting the budgets of forces which rely on mobile communication, and civil disruption potentially lasting for three months either side of the March 29 exit date.

    Related:

    US Drug Maker May Stockpile Viagra if Brexit is Too Hard
    Brexit Britain: UK Gov't Stockpiling Food Supplies at Ports in Case of 'No Deal'
    Brexit: May Takes Over Talks, Raab Insists 'No Deal' Won't Disrupt Food Supplies
    UK Nuclear Association Concerned Over Post-Brexit Nuclear Fuel Supplies
    Tags:
    EU exit, Brexit blues, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, Matthew Hancock, Dominic Raab, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse