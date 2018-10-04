Suspect in Custody After Wounding at Least Five South Carolina Cops in Shootout

At least five officers were shot, one fatally, Wednesday afternoon in Florence County, South Carolina, before the shooter was taken into custody.

According to Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby, of the law enforcement officials struck, three were Florence County deputies and two were officers with the Florence Police Department, local news outlet WMBF reported. Though the status of the remaining officers is unclear, it has been reported that one of the five died, according to USA Today.

The standoff began after officers were called to investigate a shooting incident that took place at Vintage Place, an upscale residential community, BNO News reported. ​Though officials have advised locals to stay away from the area as it is the site of an active crime investigation, the active shooter situation is over and a suspect is in custody. ​

​Footage uploaded on social media by residents shows a horde of emergency services racing to the scene. As a precaution, the West Florence High School was placed on lockdown.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), took to Twitter following reports of the incident, saying he would be sending "prayers" to the injured officers.