Register
18:48 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indiana Jones

    Indiana Noes! FBI Agent Dodges Deadly Hot Tub but Shot by Exploding Wheelchair

    Universal Pictures
    News
    Get short URL
    121

    A law enforcement raid on a property in Williams, Oregon threatened to turn into a life-threatening version of Home Alone when authorities - including an FBI special agent and state bomb squad technicians - fell victim to a number of booby traps the residence’s former owner had laid.

    Acting on a tip, the officials descended on the home, in the process narrowly evading several animal snares left nearby a seemingly abandoned minivan and an upturned hot tub designed to roll over any trespassers who fell foul of a concealed tripwire. However, upon entering the property, the FBI special agent attempted to move a wheelchair blocking the door — triggering an unseen shotgun blast, which automatically opened fire.

    "I'm hit!" the federal employee shrieked, "significant" amounts of blood pulsing from a large wound on his leg — and the investigatory contingent was duly sent scurrying. The agent ended up in a nearby hospital — and the property's owner, Gregory Lee Rodvelt, is likely to end up in jail for assaulting a federal officer.

    ​Authorities had been alerted to the property by the Jackson County Justice and a local real estate lawyer, who'd been appointed to sell the home to settle a US$2.1 million judgment in an elder abuse case against Rodvelt, and upon inspecting the area found a sign warning the property "was protected by improvised devices". The case was brought by Rodvelt's 90-year-old mother.

    An armed standoff between Rodvelt and police outside Phoenix, Arizona landed him in jail in 2017, but he was released from custody for a fortnight mid-August to tie up loose ends and prepare to turn over his property.

    Instead, he evidently used the time to rig the property extensively with potentially lethal traps, which federal officials liken to "a scene from the movie Indiana Jones — Raiders of the Lost Ark". Subsequent searches revealed yet more deadly booby traps — spike strips at the bottom of the driveway, a rat trap rigged to fire a shotgun round if someone tried to open the garage door, and more.

    In court, Rodvelt's neighbors have described hearing the sound of hammering and metal grinding throughout the night while the felon crafted his intricate web of hazard. A private investigator has also recalled losing multiple tires to the hidden spike strips in August.

    In the weeks since the wheelchair incident, private contractors consisting of former military experts have inspected the property inside and out and discovered nothing more — a potentially reassuring development, although the presiding judge has acknowledged the full extent of the booby traps may never be known.

    Rodvelt's contraptions all appear to have been focused on preventing entry, so four visits on the property appear to be another positive sign, but Charter said they may never know for sure whether they found everything.

    Related:

    Booby Trap Explosion Sets Police Officer's Car on Fire in N Ireland - Reports
    Eight booby-trap mines defused in N. Caucasus over past 3 days
    Daesh Sets Up Mines, Booby-Traps Against Civilians Fleeing Raqqa as Battle Rages
    Russian EOD Specialists Hunt for Booby Traps in Aleppo (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    bomb disposal, trip wires, booby traps, trap, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse