Chinese National in US Military Charged with Acting as Foreign Agent

A Chinese national who arrived in the US on a student visa and has been studying at the Illinois Institute Technology has been arrested for allegedly "working at the direction of a high-level intelligence officer" in the Ministry of State Security for China, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The suspect, Ji Chaoqun, is 27 years old and was arrested Tuesday in Chicago, according to the Justice Department.

"According to the complaint, Ji was born in China and arrived in the United States in 2013 on an F1 Visa, for the purpose of studying electrical engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. In 2016, Ji enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves as an E4 Specialist under the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program, which authorizes the U.S. Armed Forces to recruit certain legal aliens whose skills are considered vital to the national interest," the Justice Department said.

"In his application to participate in the MAVNI program, Ji specifically denied having had contact with a foreign government within the past seven years, the complaint states. In a subsequent interview with a U.S. Army officer, Ji again failed to disclose his relationship and contacts with the intelligence officer, the charge alleges."

The US Army's military intelligence unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Attorney's Office in Illinois worked on the case. Ji was due in court at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

