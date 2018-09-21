Register
17:48 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, kratom capsules are displayed in Albany, N.Y. Federal health authorities on Tuesday, Nov. 14, are warning about reports of injury, addiction and death with the herbal supplement that has been promoted as an alternative to opioid painkillers and other prescription drugs.

    More and More 'Spice' Users in Hospital as Use Reaches Epidemic Levels in UK

    © AP Photo/ Mary Esch
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There’s been a dramatic increase in emergency services being called to deal with British citizens who've taken dangerous synthetic cannabinoid 'spice', the mainstream media has reported. Paramedics in some areas of the country are apparently dealing with up to six times as many affected people compared with 2017.

    In the West Midlands, for instance, ambulance call-outs linked to spice — also known as 'black mamba' — rose from 2,890 January — July 2017, to 3,233 a year later. Similarly, the South Western ambulance service NHS foundation trust received 157 calls August 2016 — July 2017 about the synthetic cannabinoid, compared with 960 August 2017 — July 2018.

    The synthetic compound has mind-altering effects, significantly raises heart rate and can induce a feeling of intense discombobulation — it's also been linked to a number of deaths.

    The widely-publicized risks of spice prompted it reclassification as a 'Class B' drug in January 2017, with harsh, potentially custodial penalties for possession and supply. Accordingly, data obtained by the Guardian via freedom of information requests indicate the number of police reports mentioning spice rose fivefold 2015 — 2017, from 234 to 1,157. Of the 2017 reports, 725 were for drug offences, while 432 mentioned spice in relation to other crimes.

    War Without End

    For drug policy reform advocate Neil Woods, spice is a palpable example of the futility and counterproductivity of the war on drugs.

    "The illegalization of spice hasn't made the public safer, it's just pushed the trade onto the black market, making the streets more dangerous and boosting the profits of organized crime in the process. In August, a group of police and crime commissioners wrote to the Home Office, calling for it to be upgraded to Class A, as if that's going to achieve anything. There's little apparent recognition among mainstream journalists of how counter-intuitive that move would be — in fact, the media are making that upgrade almost certain, by constantly running 'moral panic' stories about the drug," Neil told Sputnik.

    If the drug is upgraded to Class A, it won't be the first time alarmist reporting has helped trigger potentially deleterious official action on drugs. In 2009, the media was awash with horror stories about synthetic psychoactive stimulant mephedrone, which was then legal to purchase online.

    The drug was said to be extremely dangerous, and used by potentially millions of British citizens young and old. Dozens of users were said to have died, many others ended up in intensive care — one man reportedly tore off his own scrotum after mephedrone-induced hallucinations convinced him poisonous centipedes were crawling all over his body.

    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.
    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.
    Children were even said to be heavy users, with hundreds of pupils regularly missing school as a result of late-night binges — but due to the drug's legality, neither teachers nor police officers could confiscate the substance.

    None of these stories were true. In some cases, the media even regurgitated satirical stories posted in jest on legal high websites — or simply misrepresented the facts of tragic deaths, attributing an individual's passing to the drug when other causes were to blame.

    The impact of this reporting was nonetheless significant. For one, medical professionals have suggested the media helped publicize the drug, and boost its rates of usage. More significantly though, the government was pressured into banning the drug in March 2010 — hailed a triumph by the media, the move precipitated the resignations of several members of the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, a governmental body.

    One, Eric Carlin, said ministers had created policy "unduly based on media and political pressure", which would needlessly criminalize users, "harming people who need help and support".

    Lessons Not Learned

    Neil detected a similar disregard for fact in reporting over the summer on 'monkey dust', a cheap stimulant drug the BBC and Sky News, among other leading outlets, claimed was causing a public health crisis in the West Midlands.

    Users were said to mutate into mindless zombies with superhuman strength, and imperviousness to pain — police and health workers were said to be considering wearing body armor to deal with violent and uncontrollable addicts.

    Drugs Gangs UK
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Drugs Gangs UK

    Footage of a man throwing himself off the roof of a house, landing on a car and then leaping to his feet to fight police featured widely in media coverage on the apparent epidemic, an apparently representative example of the effects of the drug. As Neil notes, there was a small problem with the clip.

    "It was total nonsense — the footage was four years old, and it's unclear whether he'd even taken drugs. Such irresponsible reporting has very real and devastating consequences, though — more drug users in prison, more crime, bigger criminal profits, more police resources squandered fighting an unwinnable drug war, etcetera. Media and politicians alike need to view drug use as a public health issue, rather than a criminal justice problem. That way, we can radically change the lives of users and improve communities, for a fraction of the cost of enforcing prohibition," Neil concludes.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: Media and Politicians Created UK Drug War, but Police Fighting Back
    US Leaves Mexico 'Tips' for Fighting Drug War – Former Mexican President
    Pro-US Kurds Backstab Damascus, War on Yemen Updates, Duterte’s Drug War
    Sessions' Asset Seizure Directive to Boost War on Drug Cartels
    Tags:
    drug trade, drug addiction, Drug war, drugs, Neil Woods, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse