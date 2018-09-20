Register
18:31 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view shows guests listen while Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a welcome banquet for the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 14 May 2017

    Trump's Trade War Hurts His Supporters, Average American - Nobel Prize Winner

    © REUTERS / Wu Hong/Pool
    News
    Get short URL
    0 11

    An American Nobel Prize winner has spoken out against US president Donald Trump's global trade war at a Chinese conference on international development. The keynote speaker heavily criticised his country's protectionist stance, stating that trade wars would hurt Americans as much as others.

    2011 Nobel Prize laurate and economist Thomas Sargent addressed the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Forum, part of the Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CGTN reported Thursday. 

    "Don't do this to us, they're hurting us," Thomas Sargent said.  

    Sargent also told CGTN that he supported leaders who facilitated global trade rather than those using protectionist measures and slammed President Trump's ongoing trade tariff spat with the Chinese. He also condemned Trump's communication style regarding talks of a closed-door meeting between Chinese and American officials.  

    READ MORE: ‘Enough is Enough': Trump's Tariff War Slammed by New US Industry Coalition 

    Sargent also noted that Trump's trade war will hurt the average American consumer by raising prices for goods. "Tariffs are not steel. There's a lot of pressure in the US for more free trade," Sargent said. 

    Sargent joins a laundry list of officials speaking out against Trump's trade war on the world. A coalition of 60 American industry groups voiced their anger at the US president in September, stating that increased tariffs posed dangers to US businesses. 

    READ MORE: Democratic Lawmakers Oppose Trump’s Tariff Exemptions

    "A lot of other interest groups thought they wouldn't go this long or go this deep, but the layering effect (of tariffs) has finally gotten everyone to say: 'Enough is enough,'" Nicole Vasilaros, head lobbyist for the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) said. 

    Just hours after President Trump slapped Chinese exports with $200 billion in tariffs, Chinese e-commerce magnate Jack Ma lamented that the US-China trade war could last 20 years or more. 

    "In the short term, business communities in China, the US, and Europe will suffer," Ma said at an investors conference in Hangzhou on Tuesday, adding that the process will take a long time and that there were no quick solutions to the problem. 

    READ MORE: US-China Trade War Could Last 20 Years — Alibaba Founder 

    Despite Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs, trade volumes between China and Belt and Road countries reached $605 billion in the first half of 2018, up 18.8 percent annually. 

    The BRI celebrates its fifth anniversary after Chinese president Xi Jinping proposed the initiative at a speech at Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev University in 2013. The Chinese-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, which finances Belt and Road projects, currently has an expanding portfolio of 87 members, including 44 regional, 24 non-regional, and 19 prospective nations.

    Related:

    China Concerned US Could Pull Out of WTO Deal Cutting Tariffs on Tech Goods
    China to Introduce Tariffs on Imports of US Goods Range Totaling $60 Billion
    Trump Imposes New Tariffs on $200 Billion Worth of Chinese Imports
    Trump Will Realize Unpopularity of His Tariffs After Large Midterm Losses - Prof
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse