Former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner Charged in Corruption Scandal

Cristina Kirchner, the former president of Argentina, has been charged in a corruption scandal for taking bribes.

The charges are related to a bribery case brought against Kirchner in August that suggests the country's businesses paid millions in bribes to officials of the Argentinian Ministry of the Interior, Public Works and Housing. Kirchner reportedly acted as the leader of the illegal association, according website Las Noticias.

Kirchner's home was searched earlier this year after Judge Claudio Bonadio, who is leading the bribery case, was able to successfully petition the Argentine Senate to partially lift Kirchner's congressional immunity, France 24 previously reported. Officials involved in the raid discovered files on businessmen, politicians and transcripts of wiretap recordings of gold mining company Barrick Gold inside a concrete vault at Kirchner's home in El Calafate. Other home raids were conducted in Buenos Aires and Rio Gallegos.

When the 65-year-old Argentine is believed to have received some $160 million in bribes between 2010 and 2015.

The latest developments come months after the former president was indicted in 2016 on fraud and corruption charges over projects she commissioned while in office.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.