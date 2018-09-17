Register
18:46 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Robotics

    Robot Bricklayers to Combat Post-Brexit Labour Shortages, Trade Unions - Report

    CC BY 2.0 / frankieleon / go find me another one
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Robots are the latest Brexit threat, according to a new report. UK construction firms are relying on autonomous machines more as a strategy to stabilize labour manpower in post-Brexit Britain.

    report from Toronto-based real estate company Altus Group found that 47 percent of British firms believe autonomous building robots will disrupt the construction industry, compared with 34 percent globally, indicating Britain's growing receptivity to builder drones and machines, it said.

    It added that 63 percent of UK construction firms believed that building information modelling (BIM) would cause "major disruptive changes". 41 percent also believed that drones would have a big impact and 38 percent noted smart building technologies.

    The report concluded that British construction companies will turn to robot bricklayers after concerns that Brexit will reduce migrants available for work, along with trade unions demanding more pay. 

    "Construction labour and skilled trade worker shortages along with overall cost escalation pressures are being felt across the UK," the report stated, adding that "housing market pressures related to supply issues continue to fuel demand [and] more infrastructure projects like the High Speed Rail Link (HS2) move ahead — employing about 10,000 workers over four years." 

    "Approximately one quarter of London's construction workforce is already made up of migrant workers who are now facing an uncertain post-Brexit future, and trade unions are campaigning for wage increases which will further compound construction costs." 

    READ MORE: DARPA's New Brain Chip Enables Telepathic Control of Drone Swarms 

    "With EU net migration having fallen to its lowest level since 2012, and record employment, contractors are already struggling to fill vacancies and close skills gaps," Ian Wimpenny, director of Altus Group said in a statement, adding that "it's unsurprising that UK developers are more open to disruptive technologies to keep Britain building post Brexit." 

    Contractors have already begun trialling the autonomous machines on construction sites throughout the UK. Robot manufacturing companies have said their machines can lay 3,000 bricks a day, compared with 300-600 for the average bricklaying human, Mr. Winpenny said, adding that drones are used for surveying, inspections, and progress monitoring. 

    READ MORE: Meet 'Robat': Machine That Uses Sonar in Robotics to Generate Map of Space 

    A 2018 National Building Specification report cited claims that BIM tech use increased from roughly 10% in 2011 to over 70% in 2018. BIM helps construction firms reduce building costs and operating built assets, which reduces project durations, Richard Waterhouse, NBS CEO stated. 

    Altus Group surveyed over 400 top property developers across the world holding more than £200 million in projects.

    New York-based Construction Robotics and Australia-based Fastbrick are some of the biggest companies in disruptive constructive technologies. Volvo, JCB, and Caterpillar are pushing their own autonomous construction vehicle projects.

    Related:

    Being Spat at, Punched: Jail Time Doubled for Assaults on UK Emergency Workers
    'Tragic': Greek Migrant Camp Workers Plan Strike, Protest Overcrowding Crisis
    US Army Program Converts Tanks into ‘Robot’ Tanks
    Industrial Robot Sales Hit Record in China
    Tags:
    housing construction, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse