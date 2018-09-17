Labour Constituents Overwhelmingly Back Vote on 2nd Brexit Referendum - Reports

The news comes as pressure has been steadily increasing over the weeks on senior Labour figures to publicly make clear their positions on Brexit.

Over half of the 272 debate motions submitted for the Labour party's upcoming Liverpool conference are related to Brexit, with an overwhelming amount demanding a second referendum, according to the UK's Independent newspaper.

In all, about 151 motions on Brexit have been put forward by local Labour party constituencies, with many urging the party's annual conference next week to back a second public referendum on the final Brexit deal's terms, or failing that, to call for a general election.



READ MORE: Half of Brits Want Second Brexit Referendum if Talks Fail – Poll

According to the Independent, there are 272 motions that have been put forward calling for various topics to be debated at the conference, but overall, approximately 55% of them relate to Labour's position on Brexit, as well as other issues such as the ongoing antisemitism row that has thrown the party into turmoil.

According to reports, Labour's conference arrangement committee will sit down from Monday September 17 to Tuesday September 18 to comb through the motions and decide which ones will be propounded for discussion at the Liverpool conference, which will run from September 23 to September 26. Considering the high number of requests, it is more than likely that Labour's Brexit stance will be among those chosen.

READ MORE: UK Trade Union Slams May’s Brexit Strategy, Threatens to Back Second Referendum

The latest development comes on the heels of a recent announcement by Labour's Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who called for a second vote on the future of the UK's membership in the European Union.

"After careful consideration, I've decided the people must get a final say. This means a public vote on any deal or a vote on a no deal, alongside the option of staying in the EU," wrote Mr Khan in an article for the UK's observer newspaper.



READ MORE: 'Imminent Reality': Sinn Fein Leader Warns Ireland May Reunite After Brexit

While Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has said on numerous occasions that it is not official party policy to support a fresh referendum, he, along with a number of his senior cabinet ministers, have refused to rule out the idea altogether.

However, despite his reluctance, Mr. Corbyn is likely to continue feeling pressure from the grassroots of his party, where pro-EU sentiment is overwhelming.

One of the chief organizers of the pro-EU pressure group, ‘Another Europe is Possible,' Michael Chessum, has been quoted as saying that, "If we don't have a manifesto commitment for a fresh referendum, we will end up going into an autumn election either promoting a ‘bespoke Labour Brexit' which we have no time to negotiate, or offering a Norway-style deal which is straightforwardly worse than EU membership."



READ MORE: All Scenarios Will Cost the UK Economy — IMF Chief on Impact of Brexit Deal