Register
15:46 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shadow cabinet members of Britain's Labour Party applaud as leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, Britain September 29, 2015

    Labour Constituents Overwhelmingly Back Vote on 2nd Brexit Referendum - Reports

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    News
    Get short URL
    212

    The news comes as pressure has been steadily increasing over the weeks on senior Labour figures to publicly make clear their positions on Brexit.

    Over half of the 272 debate motions submitted for the Labour party's upcoming Liverpool conference are related to Brexit, with an overwhelming amount demanding a second referendum, according to the UK's Independent newspaper.

    In all, about 151 motions on Brexit have been put forward by local Labour party constituencies, with many urging the party's annual conference next week to back a second public referendum on the final Brexit deal's terms, or failing that, to call for a general election.

    READ MORE: Half of Brits Want Second Brexit Referendum if Talks Fail – Poll

    According to the Independent, there are 272 motions that have been put forward calling for various topics to be debated at the conference, but overall, approximately 55% of them relate to Labour's position on Brexit, as well as other issues such as the ongoing antisemitism row that has thrown the party into turmoil.

    According to reports, Labour's conference arrangement committee will sit down from Monday September 17 to Tuesday September 18 to comb through the motions and decide which ones will be propounded for discussion at the Liverpool conference, which will run from September 23 to September 26. Considering the high number of requests, it is more than likely that Labour's Brexit stance will be among those chosen. 

    READ MORE: UK Trade Union Slams May’s Brexit Strategy, Threatens to Back Second Referendum

    The latest development comes on the heels of a recent announcement by Labour's Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who called for a second vote on the future of the UK's membership in the European Union.

    "After careful consideration, I've decided the people must get a final say. This means a public vote on any deal or a vote on a no deal, alongside the option of staying in the EU," wrote Mr Khan in an article for the UK's observer newspaper.

    READ MORE: 'Imminent Reality': Sinn Fein Leader Warns Ireland May Reunite After Brexit

    While Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has said on numerous occasions that it is not official party policy to support a fresh referendum, he, along with a number of his senior cabinet ministers, have refused to rule out the idea altogether.

    However, despite his reluctance, Mr. Corbyn is likely to continue feeling pressure from the grassroots of his party, where pro-EU sentiment is overwhelming. 

    One of the chief organizers of the pro-EU pressure group, ‘Another Europe is Possible,' Michael Chessum, has been quoted as saying that, "If we don't have a manifesto commitment for a fresh referendum, we will end up going into an autumn election either promoting a ‘bespoke Labour Brexit' which we have no time to negotiate, or offering a Norway-style deal which is straightforwardly worse than EU membership."

    READ MORE: All Scenarios Will Cost the UK Economy — IMF Chief on Impact of Brexit Deal

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse