John Bolton to Threaten US Sanctions Against the ICC - Reports

The US National Security Advisor, who has openly expressed his hostility to the international court on more than one occasion, will declare that it is “dead” to the Trump administration.

President Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, will threaten to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) at a speech in Washington to the conservative Federalist Society, according to Reuters news.

Reuters, who claims to have obtained a draft of Mr Bolton's speech, report that he will make the threat due to an ICC investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan, an inquiry that the Trump administration strongly opposes.

Employing surprisingly harsh rhetoric, Bolton will reportedly declare that, "the United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court."

Additionally, Bolton — who is notorious for his hawkish foreign policy views — will also announce the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) offices in Washington due to the group's involvement with an ICC inquiry into alleged Israeli war crimes against civilians in Gaza. "The United States will always stand with our friend and ally, Israel," Bolton will assert.

The draft text also reportedly says that the US "will not cooperate with the ICC. We will not provide assistance to the ICC. We will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us."

For those who see the ICC as a bedrock of international justice, the news is likely to come as a shock, especially considering that Bolton is expected to propose that the Trump administration place a ban on ICC prosecutors from entering the US.



The purpose of the ICC, which has the backing of the UN, is to pursue cases against the perpetrators of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. The US did not sign the Rome Statute that established the ICC in 2002. At the time, President George W. Bush, for whom Bolton served as ambassador to the United Nations, was opposed to the court's mandate.

Bolton's comments will not mark the first time that he expressed open hostility to international institutions. Back when he was representing the Bush administration as its ambassador to the UN from 2005-06, Bolton once famously declared that, "if the UN secretary building in New York lost 10 storeys, it wouldn't make a bit of difference."



