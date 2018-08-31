Derailed: UNC Hampers Proposed Inter-Korean Railway Project

A relic of the three-year long Korean War has blocked efforts to build infrastructure between the two Koreas. The project was slated to begin in late August but was turned down by the US-led organization.

The US-led United Nations Command (UNC) has blocked a promising railway project aimed at increasing bilateral ties between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea. The organization's unilateral move has been criticized as the project did not violate sanctions already in place, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.

"The joint survey on railways in South and North Korea is not subject to sanctions," deputy spokeswoman Lee Eugene told reporters on Friday. "(We) will have close consultations with the U.S. and the international community with regard to various inter-Korean cooperation projects moving forward."

Both Koreas planned to survey land and test operate a train connecting Seoul, South Korea's capital, and Sinuiju, a city in northwestern DPRK on August 22. However, the UNC turned down the request, citing it needed "more fidelity on the details of the proposed visit," without offering further explanation.

The UNC refused to permit any movement of equipment through the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified territory along the 38th Parallel separating the Koreas, allegedly due to Seoul's inability to meet guidelines to inform the military bloc 48 hours in advance.

Yonhap News highlighted that the move was rare and speculatively due to Washington's ire over North-South rapprochement and deepening cross-border cooperation alongside stalemated nuclear talks.

The Koreas planned the survey as part of an ambitious railway modernization program agreed upon by their leaders in an April summit. The project was spearheaded by South Korean president Moon Jae-In.

The events follow US president Donald Trump's online tirade against China, who accused Beijing of putting "tremendous pressure" on Pyongyang because of America's ongoing tariffs dispute.

"We also know that China is providing North Korea with considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities," he tweeted August 29. "This is not helpful!"

The US began levying accusations against Korean officials this week, after the Washington Post reported Monday that US secretary of state Mike Pompeo cancelled a visit to North Korea, citing two anonymous US officials.

Pompeo had reportedly received a letter from Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Korean Workers Party Central Committee, which allegedly warned that denuclearization talks were "again at stake and may fall apart," CNN reported Tuesday.

The Washington Post also reported on Tuesday that North Korea and Japan allegedly held secret talks in Vietnam without US consent, citing anonymous sources. WaPo alleged that Japanese intelligence official Shigeru Kitamura and senior North Korean for Korean reunification Kim Song Hye attended the meeting.