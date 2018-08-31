Register
15:31 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The blackened hulk of Grenfell Tower, which is only partially covered up, in north Kensington

    Grenfell Tower Finance Manager Confesses To Stealing £62,000 From Victims’ Fund

    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A finance manager for Kensington and Chelsea Council has siphoned off money intended for victims of the Grenfell Tower inferno and spent it on sunny getaways and luxury restaurants.

    Jenny McDonagh, 39, admitted to stealing the massive sum of cash from the Grenfell Tower victim fund by spending pre-paid credit cards meant for survivors of the fire on a range of personal indulgences. 

    McDonagh pocketed around £62,000 of what was part of a savings pot meant for those who had their lives directly impacted by the tragedy in June 2017.

    The case's prosecutor, Robert Simpson, said McDonagh was a "serial fraudster" who blew her loot on a "trip to Dubai, Los Angeles, meals in expensive restaurants, hair appointments" and "online gambling."

    McDonagh pleaded guilty on Thursday, August 30, to two fraud charges, one for theft and the other for "concealing criminal property" at Westminster Magistrate's Court.

    She also admitted to withdrawing £48,000 in cash from the victim's fund and depositing £32,000 of it into her own personal bank account using the pre-paid cards between October 2017 and August 2018.

    She was, during that period, working as the finance manager of Kensington and Chelsea Council, the body tasked with managing the fallout of the Grenfell fire. 

    In an official statement, the council's Grenfell support unit said that it takes fraud "very seriously" and has "always taken action to root out Grenfell fraud wherever it takes place." 

    "Over many months, our fraud team has worked with the police to build and push for prosecutions against anyone who sought to take advantage of last year's terrible tragedy. On this occasion it was one of our own members of staff who managed to defraud the council by getting past our own systems and processes. This is both shocking and unforgivable," the council added.

    READ MORE: Police Carry Out Raids in London and Arrest Nine for Grenfell Tower Fraud

    Labour Party MP for Kensington, Emma Dent Coad, has questioned how somebody working for the council was able to get away with stealing such a large amount of money.

    "How on earth did a council officer steal £62,000 of Grenfell funding without missing it for so long? It brings up very serious questions about who had access to the prepaid cards she used, and who was responsible for auditing this," Miss Coad said.

    Mr Simpson said McDonagh's fraud was "unsophisticated" as she left a "clear paper trail" by making bookings for restaurants and other luxuries in her own name.

    McDonagh has been released on bail with an electronic tracking device attached to her body, and will face sentencing at a later date at Isleworth Crown Court.

    Public Reaction

    Angry reactions have come thick and fast.

    "It is appalling that people take advantage of a situation in which vulnerable people were waiting to be housed — this money could have been used for that purpose," said a spokesman for the group, Justice4Grenfell.

    McDonagh's is also under investigation for suspected fraud against two former employers — the Medway NHS Trust in Kent and the Victoria Museum in London.

    Unfortunately, McDonagh's case is only but one in a growing string of such offences. 

    In July of this year, Elaine Douglas, 51, and Tommy Brooks, 52 — both illegal immigrants from Jamaica —claimed to have lived on the 19th floor of Grenfell Tower. It was later found that their flat did not exist.

    The two had used more than £100,000 of support intended for Grenfell survivors on living in luxury hotels for almost a year. In a case that was described by prosecutors as "parasitic fraud" the pair were jailed for three years. 

    On top of that, Derrick Peters, 58, fraudulently claimed to have resided in Grenfell with a friend, who, Peter's alleged, was incinerated in the fire. Subsequently, the Kensington and Chelsea Council agreed to pay for his hotel feee, which racked up a bill of £40,000.

    However, Mr Peters' story gradually unravelled and he was eventually handed a six-year sentence in prison for what the prosecution described as his "repulsive" lie. 

    The Grenfell Tower blaze happened on June 14, 2017. In total, it killed at least 72 people after flames ripped through the block of flats, also leaving hundreds homeless.

    The public enquiry into the disaster, which began in May, will continue from Monday September 3, and will include testimony from firefighters who attempted to extinguish the inferno.     

    READ MORE: Grenfell Tower Inquiry Delves Into Causes of Horrific Blaze Which Killed 72

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse