Register
14:52 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - This July 15, 2013 file photo shows cans of Coca-Cola in Doral, Fla.

    Coke vs. Pepsi: Coca-Cola Buys Up Costa Coffee for Pocket Change

    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A ubiquitous American corporation has acquired a well-known British coffee chain for a negligible sum in order to boost shareholder profits. The acquisition follows fierce competition between American multinationals to buy up smaller businesses in overseas markets.

    Beverage giant Coca-Cola has dished out a skimpy £3.9 billion ($5.1 billion) to buy UK coffee franchise Costa Coffee, making the British company a wholly owned subsidiary.  

    The Press Association hinted at a possible buyout earlier this year, noting that Whitbread had been informally approached for a deal. 

    A Whitbread press release highlighted an expected £3.8 billion in net cash proceeds after transaction and separation costs, as well as allowing the business greater focus on UK and German markets for its Premier Inn hotel franchise. 

    "This transaction is great news for shareholders as it recognises the strategic value we have developed in the Costa brand and its international growth potential and accelerates the realisation of value for shareholders in cash," Alison Brittain, Whitbread Chief Executive, said. 

    She also noted that merger proceeds would return to shareholders, reduce company debt, and make necessary contributions to the company's pension fund scheme. 

    Here is why Coca Cola are buying Costa Coffee for £3.9 billion — because it doesn't have a global coffee brand (yet…)Atlanta-based Coca-Cola lauded the deal, stating the company needed to "make a serious and significant investment in the category, because it's the right thing to do to serve our consumers with more of the drinks they want," James Quincey, Coca-Cola CEO said in a press statement.  

    -
    This is fine - sipping coffee, fire

    However, Quincey reassured that it would make minimal changes to Costa's business model and would not constitute a hostile takeover. "It's very important to me that we let Costa be Costa," he stated. 

    READ MORE: PepsiCo Inks $3.2 billion Deal with Controversial Drink Machine Maker 

    Costa Coffee was founded by Sergio and Bruno Costa, and had around 40 shops when Whitbread acquired it for £19 million in 1995. The company was founded in London, but moved operations to Dunstable, Bedfordshire. It currently has 2,121 UK shops and an additional 1,280 overseas venues. 

    Coca-Cola's move comes after its competitor, New York-based PepsiCo, acquired controversial fizzy drink maker SodaStream August 20 for $3.2 billion, stating it did so to remain competitive in the health-conscious food and beverage industry. The company, founded in England in 1903, is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

    The increased competition has motivated the two food and drink multinationals to revise their marketing strategies by buying out overseas companies. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) noted in 2016 that 24,345 companies registered in the UK were foreign-owned, mostly in the non-financial business sector.

    Costa Coffee is not the only British company to get taken under the wings of foreign multinationals. Nestle SA and Reimann family investment company JAB recently nabbed Blue Bottle Coffee and Chameleon Cold Brew, Bloomberg reported. JAB also took over British-owned Pret-A-Manger for $2 billion earlier this year. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse