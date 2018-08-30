Register
18:26 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of Great Britain meets with President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe in Nassau, Friday, Oct. 18, 1985 before the morning session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

    S African Opposition Slams 'Colonizer' May, Demands Commonwealth Withdrawal

    © AP Photo / Dave Caulkin
    News
    Get short URL
    212

    An outspoken South African opposition figure unleashed a firestorm of comments on social media on Tuesday, demanding his country to leave the Commonwealth. His statements come in response to a major African tour the British government is currently undertaking.

    Economic Freedom Fighters' president Julius Malema engaged in a firestorm of words on Tuesday, just at the kick-off of British prime minister Theresa May's three-day African tour.  

    The British government spearheaded the visit to three countries-South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya-as part of its post-Brexit strategy, along with a 29-strong business delegation.  

    However, Malema proposed that his nation develop its own "Brexit" strategy, calling Prime Minister May a "colonizer" demanding South African to "pull out of the [Commonwealth]." 

    He continued his tirade on national liberation by attacking the traditional powdered wigs used in South African courts because they resembled "that of a white man". 

    READ MORE: What UK to Trade With Africa Is 'Very Difficult Question to Ponder' — Professor 

    "Does it mean that you can only think when you wear the hair that resembles that of a white man?" 

    Malema segued into potentially "liberating" solutions, including adopting a continent-wide official language. The South African government has already adopted 11 official languages. 

    READ MORE: UK Agreement With African States Shows It Can Strike Free Trade Deals — Prof 

    "We must develop a common language that can be used throughout the continent," he demanded. "Like Swahili, if it can be developed as the language of the continent." 

    Malema's EFF party is the third-largest in South Africa's parliament, following the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA).  

    Malema's bombastic rhetoric comes after ANC parliamentarians withdrew a 2016 land reform bill in order to amend the constitution so that the government could expropriate land without compensation. Prime Minister May told reporters that Britain would support the land reform program if implemented in accordance to international law. 

    "The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process," May said. "It's an issue that I raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year." 

    The Commonwealth of Nations is a 53-member bloc of post-colonial sovereign states and was founded in 1931. The Commonwealth's head is Queen Elizabeth II and the organisation last convened in London and Windsor from April 16 to 20 this year. 

    Related:

    Theresa May Meets Kenyan PM Whose Father ‘Betrayed' Mau Mau Rebels
    TV Reporter Puts UK PM May on the Spot in S Africa Over Apartheid Stance (VIDEO)
    South Africa: Land Seizures or Economic Justice?
    South Africa Vows to Avoid Zimbabwe-Style Land Grabs Targeting White Farmers
    Tags:
    Economic Freedom Fighters, African National Congress (ANC), Julius Malema, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse