Register
15:01 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow’s House on the Embankment

    MSM Allude to Murder as Belgian VP of Russian Steel Firm Found Dead in Moscow

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An executive from Russia’s largest steel manufacturer owned by Russia’s wealthiest man has been found dead after apparently plummeting to his death from his residence in Central Moscow.

    Bruno Charles de Cooman, 61, was found dead on the pavement after apparently falling from his ninth-floor apartment around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police sources say. De Cooman was a resident of the upscale House on the Embankment building. 

    A gruesome photo emerged showing Mr. De Cooman's legs jutting out from a plastic bag as police stood by. Authorities are investigating the incident but do not suspect criminal involvement. 

    "A body was found near the House on the Embankment," sources told the Interfax news agency. "The preliminary cause of death is falling from a height, he most likely fell from a window."  

    De Cooman was appointed vice-president for Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)'s research and development department in June 2017. Vladimir Lisin, Russia's wealthiest man worth £15 billion, controls the company.

    NLMK group president Grigory Fedorishin has released an official company statement addressing the matter. "Bruno De Cooman's death is an enormous loss for the Group and the entire sector, for his friends and family," he stated. "He has made an invaluable contribution to the development of global steelmaking through product innovation."  

    READ MORE: ‘It Must Be Seen': Filmmaker Andrei Nekrasov Urges Public to See Magnitsky Film

    "We are devastated by the news and pass our sincere condolences to Bruno's loved ones."  

    Mr. De Cooman graduated from Cornell University. Before joining NLMK, he worked in materials research and development at various international laboratories and helped optimize steelmaking processes, including for automotive, electrical, engineering, and constructive applications, the statement said. 

    MSM Reaction

    Many Western news agencies have resorted to pointing the finger at the Russian state, accusing it of foul play and calling it a "mafia state", despite a lack of credible evidence or investigations. 

    "Two reporters, an opposition activist and an interior ministry general are among those to have fallen to their deaths from the windows or balconies of high buildings in Russia in recent years," the Times reported

    The London Independent deduced that "a spate of critical journalists, businessmen and politicians have met their end by falling from balconies" and that "suicide rates are high, and structural failure is not impossible, but the law of probability would suggest that some of these deaths involved external actors."  

    READ MORE: Guilty Until Proven Innocent: When 'Possibly' & 'Probably' Mean 'Certainly'

    The BBC mentioned that Mr. Lisin has lost roughly four percent of his fortune, or $832 million in shares, since Russian President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor levied fresh taxes on mining companies. 

    "Mr Lisin has been the plan's most vocal critic," it implied

    The House on the Embankment building has long been associated with the Great Purge period (1936 to 1938) as many Soviet administrators were housed there. Around 40 apparent suicides were recorded and the building had one of the highest arrest and execution rates during Joseph Stalin's rule. 

    Related:

    Russian Embassy in Finland Monitors Murder Trial - Press Service
    ‘It Must Be Seen': Filmmaker Andrei Nekrasov Urges Public to See Magnitsky Film
    US Sanctions 4 Individuals, 2 Entities From Myanmar Under Global Magnitsky Act
    Skripal Case 'Sounds Like the Story Put Forth About Litvinenko' - Analyst
    Tags:
    apartment house, suicide, Moscow police, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse