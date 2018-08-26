S Korean President May Encourage Kim to Negotiate With US - Reports

"I believe President Moon's role has only become greater… Objectively, [Moon's] role as a facilitator and mediator to help expand the range of mutual understanding between the US and North Korea has become greater," the official was quoted by the media.
The summit is expected to take place in Pyongyang around September 12-13.
In June, US President Donald Trump and Kim met despite the tense relations between the two leaders and agreed to work toward "a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was supposed to travel to North Korea next week, however, on Friday, the US president announced that he told the official to cancel the trip.
