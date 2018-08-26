Unrest in Moldovan Capital: Opposition Holds Two Massive Rival Protests

"Sor’s supporters illegally occupied the square, they do not have authorization, very soon, in a maximum of half an hour, the area will be ours," the Dignity and Truth Platform Party (PDA) leader Andrei Nastase said.
After that, the right-wing opposition started to throw plastic bottles with water at their opponents, while some attendants tried to break through police cordons.
#Moldova #Statecapture https://t.co/JLHFSRRlIK— Pavel Grecu (@pavel_grecu) August 26, 2018
As a result, the left-wing opposition has left the square, saying that "we have peacefully conducted this demonstration and we intend to peacefully conclude it. We will calmly go home."
#Moldova #protests —people are fed up with the corrupt government and the oligarch Plahotniuc embezzling the country pic.twitter.com/Uw08Q22zkL— Diana Grigoriev (@Didispace) August 26, 2018
The right-wing’s demonstration was organized by the PDA, the Party of Action and Solidarity and the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova. The opposition is calling on the government to recognize the results of the election of the mayor of Chisinau.
The left-wing opposition is represented by the Republican Socio-Political Movement Equality (Sor) Party, with hundreds of supporters attending the demonstrations to express their disagreement with the right-wing parties.
Moldovan diaspora also largely supports the right-wing opposition and plans to hold protests in Brussels, London, Paris and Washington, among other cities.
