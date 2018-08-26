Airstrike Kills Daesh Group’s Local Head in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Afghan security forces killed Sad Irhabi, the local head of the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) during an air raid in the east of the country, the 1TV broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Irhabi was killed in a village located in the Khogyani district of the Nangarhar province late on Saturday, 1TV reported, citing sources. The security forces conducted an operation there after receiving intelligence information from the National Directorate of Security.

Ten other militants were also killed in the air strikes.

According to the broadcaster, Irhabi is the fourth Daesh Afghan head to be killed by the army since July 2016. In addition, the Tolonews broadcaster reported on Sunday that Irhabi also went under the name of Abu Sayed Orakzai.

The Afghan Armed Forces have been waging operations against Daesh and the Taliban movement for years. However, the bloodshed in the country continues.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.