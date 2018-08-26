Airstrike Kills Daesh Group’s Local Head in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Irhabi was killed in a village located in the Khogyani district of the Nangarhar province late on Saturday, 1TV reported, citing sources. The security forces conducted an operation there after receiving intelligence information from the National Directorate of Security.
Ten other militants were also killed in the air strikes.
The Afghan Armed Forces have been waging operations against Daesh and the Taliban movement for years. However, the bloodshed in the country continues.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.
