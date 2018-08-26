Yemen's Houthi Fire Missile at Saudi Jizan - Reports

The area of Jizan is regularly targeted by the rebels from Yemeni territory that carry out missile launches threatening different cities in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, a Zelzal-1 missile aimed to reach Saudi Arabia's area of Jizan was fired by Yemen's Houthi group, the Houthis' Masirah TV revealed in a tweet.

According to the media, the target of the missile was identified as "gatherings of Saudi soldiers".

Earlier this month, Al Arabiya TV reported that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi groupat Saudi southern Jizan province.

Earlier, Ansar Allah has informed multiple times about rocket strikes of bordering with Yemen Saudi territories, in particular, the cities Jizan and Najran. Meanwhile, Er Riyad had announced that the rockets were captured by the Saudi air defence system. According to the data of the alliance with Saudi Arabia as a head, over 150 ballistic missiles in total fired by Houthi had been prevented from reach.