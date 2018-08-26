Turkish Police Arrest 2 More Suspects in US Embassy Shooting Case - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish police detained two more people as part of an investigation into the shooting at the US embassy in Ankara, bringing the total number of detainees in this case to four, the Hurriyet newspaper reported Sunday.

The suspects are being interrogated by the police, Hurriyet revealed citing a source in Turkish law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week, the mayor's office reported the detention of 39-year-old Ahmet Celikten and 38-year-old Osman Gundas, suspected of committing an attack on the embassy. They were detained with a gun in the car from which the shooting was conducted.

According to Ankara mayor's office, the incident occurred at 5.30 a.m. (02:30 GMT) on Monday. The suspects fired a total of six shots at the US Embassy from a white car passing through Ataturk Boulevard, with three of the bullets hitting the metal door and glass panel of the embassy’s security booth. No one was hurt in the incident. Ankara condemned the shooting, calling it an attempt to create chaos.

The attack occurred amid the rising tensions between the United States and Turkey. The US Treasury Department recently introduced sanctions against two Turkish ministers for their alleged role in the arrest of US pastor Andrew Brunson in 2016.

Previously, Turkey has charged Brunson for his alleged ties to the organizers of the July 2016 failed military coup. Washington has been urging Turkey to release Brunson.

In early August, following the introduction of the sanctions, Trump said that he had authorized increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey. The announcement led to a sharp drop of the Turkish lira. In response, Ankara raised levies on 22 types of US goods.