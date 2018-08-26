Australian Minister Payne to Become Foreign Minister Replacing Bishop - Reports

According to the local media, Morrison had appointed Christopher Pyne as the defense minister in his new cabinet. The prime minister praised the new composition of his government that also includes a number of other changes in comparison to the previous government.
"These roles, I think, provide an opportunity for those who have served in senior levels in the past and continue to make any constructive contribution," Morrison said as quoted by the Business Insider news outlet.
Morrison was elected to succeed embattled Malcolm Turnbull in the party’s leadership ballot after his predecessor lost the support of its majority.
