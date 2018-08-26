Australian Minister Payne to Become Foreign Minister Replacing Bishop - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Australian former Defense Minister Marise Payne will head the country’s Foreign Ministry in the Australian new government, replacing Julie Bishop who has resigned, the ABC broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing new Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

According to the local media, Morrison had appointed Christopher Pyne as the defense minister in his new cabinet. The prime minister praised the new composition of his government that also includes a number of other changes in comparison to the previous government.

"These roles, I think, provide an opportunity for those who have served in senior levels in the past and continue to make any constructive contribution," Morrison said as quoted by the Business Insider news outlet.

Earlier in the day, Bishop said she had decided to quit her job as the foreign minister after she had failed to secure the majority in the recent ruling Liberal party's vote to become Australia's next prime minister.

Morrison was elected to succeed embattled Malcolm Turnbull in the party’s leadership ballot after his predecessor lost the support of its majority.