Police Officer Shot Dead in Belgium When Checking Driver's License - Officials

The incident occurred around 02:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) when the officer and his partner pulled over the car in the town center. According to the reports, the car with two passengers fled the scene after the shooting.
READ MORE: WATCH Gun Attack on Moscow Police Near Russian Foreign Ministry
The police officer's partner called an emergency helicopter to have him delivered to a hospital, however, the medics could not save the officer's life.
"We confirm media reports but we won't comment on them," the town's administration told Sputnik.
After the tragic event, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Didier Reynders offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.
"I offer my condolences and sympathy to his family, to his relatives, to his colleagues," the minister said via his official Twitter feed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)