Police Officer Shot Dead in Belgium When Checking Driver's License - Officials

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A 38-year-old Belgian road police officer was shot dead on Saturday night in the town of Spa in Belgium's east after pulling over a car to check the driver's license, RTL reported.

The incident occurred around 02:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) when the officer and his partner pulled over the car in the town center. According to the reports, the car with two passengers fled the scene after the shooting.

The police officer's partner called an emergency helicopter to have him delivered to a hospital, however, the medics could not save the officer's life.

"We confirm media reports but we won't comment on them," the town's administration told Sputnik.

According to the RTL info broadcaster, the police may have already arrested a suspect in the case, who was detained in a forest around 09:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT) and is reported to be badly injured. The man is allegedly of Dutch origin and is about 36 years old.

After the tragic event, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Didier Reynders offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

"I offer my condolences and sympathy to his family, to his relatives, to his colleagues," the minister said via his official Twitter feed.