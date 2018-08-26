Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Russia's Far Eastern Coast Near Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) - An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was registered on Sunday morning to the southeast of Russia's Far Eastern Kuril islands, the local center of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"A 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Sunday at 16:57 p.m. local time (05:57 GMT) off Iturup island," chief of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismograph station Elena Semenova said.

READ MORE: Two People Killed, Over 230 Injured in Earthquake in Iran — Reports

According to Semenova, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 185 kilometers (115 miles) to the southeast of Iturup island at the depth of almost 30 kilometers (19 miles).

There has been no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Kuril islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes.