Silverburn Shopping Center Evacuated After Noxious Fumes Reported

The Glasgow-based shopping center was hit with an early afternoon surprise on Wednesday, sources report. Shoppers at the scene began to feel sick and some required medical attention.

The Scottish police said that alarms went off around 12:40 p.m. after shoppers began to notice a wave of noxious fumes wafting up from the Tesco end of the center. Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly afterwards to treat people experiencing breathing problems.

The problem was reportedly blamed on paint fumes, which had crept into an air ventilation system.

Various shoppers and locals tweeted a flurry of comments in response to the incident.

One Twitter user, Caroline, was in the shopping complex at the time and nervously tweeted to Silverburn.

"In [Silverburn] over an hour ago myself and lots of others went into fits of spontaneous coughing, reported this to a [Silverburn] staff member. Do you have any explanation @shopsilverburn?"

A Silverburn spokesperson promptly replied to her concerns.

"We've temporarily evacuated Silverburn as a precautionary measure and the emergency services are in attendance. The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one priority. We will keep you updated on the situation," the spokesperson responded.

Another person, Derek Gaston, counted his blessings that he had avoided the incident altogether. "I was in silverburn just last week could so easily have been me that got injured. Feel so lucky right now," he said.

Glasgow resident Chloè Horton unleashed a massive tirade to her followers, calling the incident a "chemical explosion."

"Can't believe av had a sh*te day went to go to work there's been a chemical explosion and I'm not allowed in silverburn and everyone's been evacuated 🤣🤣," she exclaimed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Environmental Protection Team reassured residents that they were on the scene and acknowledge their concerns.

We are currently in attendance at Silverburn Shopping Centre, near Glasgow following reports of a chemical smell," their spokesperson tweeted at 2:20 pm. "Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines and a specialist environmental protection unit to the scene. The shopping centre has been evacuated."