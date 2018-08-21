Former Trump Campaign Manager Manafort Found Guilty of Tax Fraud, Bank Fraud

Among the charges he was found guilty of includes five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. The jury said in a note it has not reached consensus on the other 10 counts. The judge has declared a mistrial on those counts.

The judge has excused the jury. Judge Thomas S. Ellis III encouraged the jury not to talk to the press but did not bar them from doing so, saying, "I suggest to you that you have a duty of confidentiality."

The trial of the former manager of US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign has gone on for four weeks and the jury has been deliberating for four days. The trial at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, is the first stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's supposed role in the 2016 US election.

Manafort faces up to 305 years in prison. The charges he has been found guilty of so far carry steep sentences. Each of five counts of subscribing to a false income tax return carries a maximum of three years in federal prison; the count of failing to report a foreign bank account carries a 5-year maximum sentence; and each of his two counts of bank fraud carries a maximum of 30 years behind bars.

The ten counts remaining include two counts of bank fraud, all five counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and three counts of failing to report foreign bank accounts.

Ellis has not yet set a sentencing date and has given prosecutors until August 29 to decide whether to retry Manafort on the deadlocked charges.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW