US Uses Tariffs Punishing Other States for Political Gain - Turkish Opposition

"This [US tariffs introduction] is a violation of free trade and violation of founding principles of all trade organizations. The US is threatening the world using all available instruments to punish countries like Russia, the European Union, Iran, Turkey and other countries. As long as they see a political profit they do whatever they can," Yilmaz said.
The CHP politician added that Washington's sanctions on Turkey were linked to US upcoming midterm elections.
"Trump administration wants to show American grassroots that they are doing something to punish Turkey to grab more supporters in the run-up to the elections," Yilmaz said.
On Monday, Ankara lodged a dispute complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Turkey's steel and aluminum. The tariffs, announced by US President Donald Trump on August 10, sent Turkish lira downward.
Last week, Turkey announced that it was raising levies on several types of US imports, including tobacco, alcohol and cars, among other products.
