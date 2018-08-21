S Korea Plans to Remove Nearly Ten Guard Posts at Border With N Korea – Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea is planning to close nearly 10 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as part of efforts aimed at reducing military tensions with North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday citing South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo.

"What it means is that we will withdraw one or two guard posts first and then additional ones … The [South's] closest guard post lies about 700 meters away [from the North's]… We will start pulling out the guard posts that are within 1 kilometer [of the North's guard posts]," Song said, as quoted by the news agency.

The minister, however, did not name any specific timeline for the implementation of such measures.

The relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have been showing signs of detente since the beginning of 2018. In January, North Korea reopened a border hotline with the South that had been closed for almost two years, while on April 27, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the Panmunjom truce village, where they signed a joint declaration agreeing to renew economic cooperation in several areas.