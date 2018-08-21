S Korea Plans to Remove Nearly Ten Guard Posts at Border With N Korea – Minister

"What it means is that we will withdraw one or two guard posts first and then additional ones … The [South's] closest guard post lies about 700 meters away [from the North's]… We will start pulling out the guard posts that are within 1 kilometer [of the North's guard posts]," Song said, as quoted by the news agency.
The minister, however, did not name any specific timeline for the implementation of such measures.
READ MORE: Seoul Intends to Establish Single Economic Community With Pyongyang — Reports
The relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have been showing signs of detente since the beginning of 2018. In January, North Korea reopened a border hotline with the South that had been closed for almost two years, while on April 27, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the Panmunjom truce village, where they signed a joint declaration agreeing to renew economic cooperation in several areas.
All comments
Show new comments (0)